Miguel Cardoso is currently under pressure of losing his role as Mamelodi Sundowns head coach after the Pretoria giants dropped points against Saint-Eloi Lupopo in the CAF Champions League.

The Brazilians needed a win against the Congolese side for them to solidify their chances of securing a place in the quarter-finals, but they were held to a draw.

The Portuguese tactician was brought in as a replacement for Manqoba Mngqithi early last season and guided them to their eighth successive title, but stumbled to a defeat in the CAF Champions League final against Pyramids FC.

It is obvious that Sundowns are looking forward to dominating Africa after conquering the South African league, but it's not looking like Masandawana would replicate last season's performance in the Champions League and also struggling in the Betway Premiership.

How Cardoso could escape sack

Football analyst Uche Anuma in an exclusive interview with Briefly News, aired his views on what Cardoso needs to do for him to escape sack before the end of the season.

"Mamelodi Sundowns are known over the years for dominant display, but it's not looking like it this season, especially in the CAF Champions League," he said.

"It is obvious that the Champions League is the main competition the club are focused on this season as they've won the last eight league titles.

"Cardoso might be gone before the end of the season, but he can avoid that if he gets the team back to dominating games and also wins consecutive fixtures to get their season back on track.

"Qualification for the quarter-final in the Champions League is a must, so he needs to lead his squad to victory against MC Alger in their final group game."

