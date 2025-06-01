Pyramids FC have been crowned African champions for the first time after defeating Mamelodi Sundowns to win the CAF Champions League on Sunday evening.

The Egyptian giants earned a 1-1 draw in the first leg of the final before securing a 2-1 win in the return leg at the 30 June Stadium, sealing a 3-2 aggregate victory.

Democratic Republic of Congo striker Fiston Mayele scored the first goal of the game before Ahmed Sami headed in a set-piece in the second half to double their lead.

South African international Iqraam Rayners reduced the scoreline to 2-1, but Sundowns could not find the second goal needed to win the tie.

Pyramids defeat Sundowns in CAF Champions League final

The two teams had a slow start in the opening 10 minutes, failing to create clear-cut chances.

Pyramids had the first shot on target in the 16th minute, but Ronwen Williams was well-positioned to save the effort from outside the box.

Mayele gave the home side the lead in the 24th minute following a costly mistake from Grant Kekana. The South African international failed to clear the ball from his area, and Mayele made no mistake by striking the ball first time past Williams.

Teboho Mokoena tried a daring effort from a distance in added time, but his shot sailed well over the bar.

Tashreeq Matthews had a clear chance to level the scoreline before halftime after being set up by Lucas Ribeiro, but his shot was saved by El Shenawy.

The first half ended with Pyramids FC holding a 1-0 advantage, although Sundowns were the better side in terms of possession.

The second half began much like the first, with minimal chances created.

In the 54th minute, Mokoena tested the opposition with a long-range strike that took a deflection on its way to goal, but the goalkeeper reacted well to make the save and deny the midfielder.

Pyramids doubled their lead in the 55th minute when Ahmed Sami headed in a set-piece, with Williams helpless to prevent the goal.

Mokoena unleashed a powerful free-kick later in the half that was on target, but the Pyramids goalkeeper made a strong save to keep the ball out of the net.

Rayners pulled one back with a volley inside the box to reduce the scoreline to 2-1 in the 75th minute, but Sundowns could not find the equaliser.

