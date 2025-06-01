Pyramids FC and Mamelodi Sundowns will battle in the second leg of the CAF Champions League final this weekend in Egypt

The Egyptian Premier League side are aiming to win their maiden CAF Champions League title while the Premier Soccer League giants are seeking for their second crown in the competition

Pyramids FC will host Mamelodi Sundowns for the second leg of the CAF Champions League final after the first leg ended in a 1-1 draw.

In the first meeting between the two sides last week, Lucas Ribeiro Costa gave the Brazilians the lead in the second half, but they couldn’t hold on as Walid El-Karti struck late to give the Egyptian side an advantage heading into the return leg in Cairo.

Briefly News looks at some details you need to know about the second leg of the CAF Champions League final.

Pyramids FC vs Sundowns: All You Need to Know

Match Preview

Pyramids FC are already leaving a good impression in their first-ever CAF Champions League final and hold an advantage playing the second leg at home after securing a draw in the first.

The Egyptian side will throw everything against Sundowns at home, hoping to replicate their performance against Orlando Pirates in the semi-final of the competition.

Mamelodi Sundowns need to avoid defeat and a goalless draw after 90 minutes to keep their chance of winning the Champions League for the second time in their history alive.

Masandawana are at a disadvantage due to the first-leg result but have a strong record playing in Egypt this season, having knocked out Al Ahly on aggregate in the semis.

Team News and Predicted Lineups

Ramadan Sobhi and Abdelrahman Magdy were both back on the bench for the first leg and have been declared fit for the second leg. The only absentee is Osama Galal, who has been out since December last year.

Rivaldo Coetzee remains a long-term absentee for the Brazilians, but Mothobi Mvala has returned to the team, and Themba Zwane is also expected to take part in the second leg.

Pyramids FC Predicted Lineup: Ahmed El Shenawy; Mohamed Chibi, Mahmoud Marei, Ahmed Samy, Mohamed Hamdy; Walid El Karti, Mohanad Lasheen, Blati Toure; Ahmed Atef, Fiston Mayele, Ibrahim Adel.

Mamelodi Sundowns Predicted Lineup: Ronwen Williams; Khuliso Mudau, Mosa Lebusa, Grant Kekana, Aubrey Modiba; Marcelo Allende, Teboho Mokoena, Jayden Adams; Themba Zwane, Lucas Ribeiro, Iqraam Rayners.

Head-to-Head

Pyramids have yet to secure a win against Mamelodi Sundowns. This second leg will be their fourth meeting, with Sundowns winning one and the other two ending in draws.

The Egyptian side were disappointed midweek after losing the Egyptian Premier League to Al Ahly, while their opponents had already wrapped up the Betway Premiership before the first leg.

Kick-off Time and Where to Watch

The second leg of the CAF Champions League final between Pyramids FC and Mamelodi Sundowns will kick off at 19:00 (SAST) on Sunday, June 1, 2025, at the 30 June Stadium.

The match will be broadcast live on SABC Sport (SABC 3) and SuperSport (Channel 202).

3 Sundowns Stars who deserve to start the second leg

Briefly News previously reported that Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has been advised to start these three key players in the second leg of the final in Egypt.

Of the three, two began the first leg on the bench, one was brought on as a substitute, while the other remained unused throughout the match.

