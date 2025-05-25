Mamelodi Sundowns will lock horns with Pyramids FC in the second leg of the CAF Champions League final next weekend after the first leg ended in a 1-1 draw at the Loftus Versfeld.

Lucas Ribeiro Costa thought he has won the first leg for the Brazilians after scoring in the first ten minutes of the second half, but a late goal from Walid El Karti earned the Egyptian side a deserved draw in South Africa.

"I think Miguel Cardoso needs to start the second leg with all his best players, rather than gamble with the line up like he did in the first leg," he said.

"Themba Zwane needs to come into the lineup, I know he's trying to manage him as he just returned from injury, but I think he's fit enough to start games now.

