Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has called for calm ahead of their second-leg clash against Pyramids FC in the CAF Champions League final.

The Betway Premiership champions failed to win the first leg despite having home advantage, as a late goal from Walid El-Karti cancelled out Lucas Ribeiro Costa’s opener, resulting in a 1-1 draw at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

Cardoso calls for calm ahead of Pyramids clash

Following the first-leg draw, Cardoso admitted the Brazilians were punished for a lapse in concentration at a critical moment but expressed confidence that they have what it takes to secure a positive result in Cairo, Egypt.

“We must not fail in the crucial moments like we did because these games are often decided by fine margins,” he said.

“It comes down to small details, but we have a strong group of players. I won’t respond emotionally; it’s time to rest, stay grounded, and gather the right energy.

“We must recognise the situation, we’re still very much in the tie, and we just have to believe. It took us a long journey to get here. It’s not time to give up but to find the energy to push forward.

“If this were a one-match final, we’d still have to fight on with 90 minutes left to play. So, let’s gather our strength and keep going. Of course, a 1-0 lead was preferable to a 1-1 draw, but we mustn’t feel defeated, that would be the biggest mistake.

“We know the second leg will be tough, and the responsibility lies mostly with me as I try to manage the game. But we will find the energy to continue, that’s for sure.”

Source: Briefly News