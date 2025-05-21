South African international Themba Zwane has named his preferred choice for the Player of the Season award in the Betway Premiership this campaign

The Mamelodi Sundowns captain missed most part of the 2024-25 season due to injury but came back in time to lift the club's eighth successive league title

The Bafana Bafana star snubbed his South African national teammate for his club teammate to win the highly coveted award

Mamelodi Sundowns captain Themba Zwane has named teammate Lucas Ribeiro his preferred choice to win the Player of the Season award following an outstanding campaign in the Betway Premiership.

The Pretoria giants were crowned Betway Premiership champions for the eighth successive season after defeating Chippa United and lifted their new trophy with a win over Magesi FC at the weekend.

The 2024-25 season has been a successful one for the Brazilians, although Zwane missed most of it due to injury, being sidelined for several months.

Zwane Picks His Player of the Season

Several players have been tipped to win the Player of the Season award, but the Premier Soccer League rescheduled the award ceremony due to Sundowns’ involvement in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup set to be held in the United States of America.

Orlando Pirates forward Relebohile Mofokeng is among the contenders, alongside Bafana Bafana teammate Iqraam Rayners, who has enjoyed a remarkable debut season with Sundowns.

Despite the strong performances from Mofokeng and Rayners across league and other competitions, Ribeiro is widely regarded as the frontrunner for the award.

The Brazilian star has garnered support from many PSL legends and pundits to be crowned the best player for the 2024-25 season after finishing as the league’s top goal scorer with 16 goals and registering nine assists.

‘Mshishi’ did not hesitate when asked to name his Player of the Season, joining other football greats in tipping Ribeiro for the accolade.

“Guys, that’s obvious,” Zwane told the media.

“I think it’s Ribeiro. You can see how he helped the team and the wonders he did this season. We must give it to him, he deserves it.

“I think you can agree with me. Is there anyone disagreeing?”

Ribeiro is also having a strong run in the CAF Champions League, having scored two goals and provided one assist so far in the tournament. The South American will be one of the key players to watch when Mamelodi Sundowns face Pyramids FC in the final.

Other players who are worthy mentions to be up for the Player of the Season award are; Sipho Chaine (Orlando Pirates), Fawaaz Basadien (Stellenbosch FC), Marcelo Allende (Mamelodi Sundowns), Nkosinathi Sibisi (Orlando Pirates), Teboho Mokoena (Mamelodi Sundowns), and Deon Hotto (Orlando Pirates).

How Much Sundowns Earned for Winning Betway Premiership

Briefly News also reported on the prize money Mamelodi Sundowns received after being crowned champions of the Betway Premiership for the eighth successive season.

The Brazilians were presented with a substantial cheque during the trophy presentation at Loftus Versfeld Stadium over the weekend.

