The South Africa under-20 side made history in Egypt, clinching their first-ever CAF U20 Africa Cup of Nations title after defeating Morocco in the final at the Cairo International Stadium on Sunday evening.

Mamelodi Sundowns youngster Gomolemo Kekana scored a stunning goal in the second half to secure victory for Amajita in the competition’s final.

It was a highly successful tournament for head coach Raymond Mdaka, as his players also dominated the individual awards at the end of the competition.

Amajita stars who deserve call-u to Bafana Bafana Squad

Sports journalist Uche Anuma, in an exclusive interview with Briefly News, has identified two Amajita players who he believes are ready to earn a call-up to the senior Bafana Bafana squad.

“Raymond Mdaka and his boys did brilliantly at the tournament, with everyone giving their best to ensure they brought the title home,” he said.

“You can clearly see the importance of the DStv Diski Challenge in this success, as most of the youngsters playing in the DDC showcased their talents on this big stage.

“Tylon Smith was rightly named Player of the Tournament. He replicated what William Troost-Ekong did when he was named the best player at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

“I believe Smith’s performances show that he’s ready for the big stage. He can compete for a place in Stellenbosch FC’s first team and even deserves a call-up to the Bafana Bafana squad.

“He was consistent throughout the tournament in defence, winning Man of the Match on several occasions. If he gets regular game time for Stellies next season, a national team call-up surely isn’t far off.”

Anuma also highlighted Fletcher Smythe-Lowe as another player who deserves to be introduced into the senior national team set-up.

The 18-year-old goalkeeper, who plays his club football in Europe for Portuguese side Estoril, stood out during the tournament.

“Fletcher Smythe-Lowe is another player who should be considered for the South Africa national team,” Anuma added.

“At just 18, he’s playing with incredible confidence in goal, and Bafana Bafana shouldn’t worry about finding a long-term replacement for Ronwen Williams.

“His performances at the tournament were worthy of being named Player of the Tournament as well. He was the main reason South Africa beat Morocco in the final, making crucial saves and playing a key role in the build-up to Gomolemo Kekana’s winning goal.”

Source: Briefly News