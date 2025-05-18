The South African under-20 side capped off a historic triumph at the CAF U20 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, securing not only the championship trophy but also sweeping several of the tournament’s top individual honours.

Amajita defeated Morocco 1-0 in the final thanks to a second-half strike from Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Gomolemo Kekana at the Cairo International Stadium.

Raymond Mdaka’s squad showcased excellent teamwork and individual brilliance throughout the tournament, culminating in a commanding performance on Sunday night that earned them their first-ever title in the competition — having previously lost to the same opponents in the 1997 final.

Amajita dominate U20 AFCON awards

Beyond lifting the prestigious trophy, two Amajita stars were singled out for their remarkable performances. Fletcher Smythe-Lowe was named Man of the Match in the final and also claimed the Golden Glove as Goalkeeper of the Tournament.

Meanwhile, Stellenbosch FC defender Tylon Smith was awarded Player of the Tournament for his consistent and impressive displays throughout the competition.

Reactions as Amajita sweep U20 AFCON honours

The achievement has ignited pride and excitement across South Africa, with many hailing this crop of players as the future of the nation’s football.

Mathibela said:

"Good attitude from mfana. May he grow to assist the senior outfit next two months. We need him ASAP."

hotshotcreative on the golden glove award:

"Great player with a bright future, but I would have given this to Naija's goalie for 2 excellent saves in the penalty shootout."

Mqwabes reacted:

"Great performance throughout the Compations congratulations boy you deserve it."

Patience pjm molepo shared:

This is what I'm talking about. History is rewritten, and the African Giants have risen. Super well done, Amajita.🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦👏🔥🔥🔥🔥

Source: Briefly News