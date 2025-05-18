South Africa have been crowned champions of Africa in the under-20 category after defeating Morocco in the final of the AFCON U-20 held in Egypt on Sunday evening.

A second-half goal from Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Gomolemo Kekana gave Amajita a deserved win over the North Africans at the Cairo International Stadium.

Briefly News outlines the prize money each team earned according to their position at the end of the competition.

How much Amajita earned from winning AFCON U20

South Africa will not only return home with the trophy but also with a significant financial reward, like other teams that participated in the competition.

According to a report released by CAF on their official website earlier this year, the prize money breakdown for each competition under the organisation for the year was outlined.

A total amount of $1,175,000 (approximately R21,200,000) was set aside for the tournament, to be shared among all participating teams.

South Africa, as the winners, will take home the largest share of $200,000, which is approximately R3,700,000, while Morocco, the runners-up, will receive $150,000 (around R2,700,000).

Nigeria lost to Amajita in the semi-final but secured third place by beating host nation Egypt on penalties in the play-off; both teams earned $120,000 (about R2,170,000) each.

The four teams that did not make the semi-finals received $90,000 each, while teams finishing third and fourth in the group stage were awarded $75,000 and $50,000 respectively.

