South Africa's U20 national team, Amajita, clinched the U20 Afcon trophy with a 1-0 victory over Morocco in Cairo, Egypt

The victory was overshadowed by viral footage showing several Moroccan players refusing to shake hands with their South African counterparts, drawing widespread criticism

Football fans and commentators condemned the unsportsmanlike conduct, with some urging CAF to take action and others calling for a stronger emphasis on respect and unity in African football

Amajita may have walked away with the U20 Afcon trophy after a 1-0 victory over Morocco in Cairo, Egypt, but the post-match scenes left a bitter taste for many football fans across the continent.

Footage circulating online shows several Moroccan players refusing to shake hands with their South African counterparts after the final whistle, sparking widespread condemnation and reigniting conversations around sportsmanship in African football.

Tensions flared as several Moroccan players refused to shake hands with Amajita after the final whistle.

Outrage over 'disrespectful' conduct

While emotions often run high in competitive sports, fans and pundits alike have criticised the Moroccan team’s actions, calling them unsportsmanlike and disrespectful to the game.

Many felt the behaviour overshadowed what should have been a celebration of youth football and African unity.

Social media users react

Netizens didn't hold back, taking to various platforms to express their anger and disappointment at the North African team's behaviour. Here’s a snapshot of the reactions:

Tango 2

"Unsportsmanship behaviour… May the bad luck continue to haunt them."

Ayanda Mhlongo

"Unsportsmanlike behaviour."

King Dakana

"What did you expect? Abo Vilakazi cooked them while these boys were still busy crying mos nabo."

Jacky Robert

"All who did this should face strict laws, football is a fair game of joy and loving each other."

Nkunzi

"These are North Africans. In their sick mind, they are Europeans."

Call for action from CAF

Some fans have called on the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to take disciplinary action against the Moroccan players involved. Others believe the incident reflects a broader issue in the game, the need to instil values of respect, humility, and unity in young athletes, regardless of the result on the pitch.

Though Amajita’s victory will be remembered, many hope the incident serves as a wake-up call to uphold the integrity of the sport.

South Africa's U20 team proudly joins Nigeria, Morocco, and Egypt as Africa's representatives at the FIFA U20 World Cup in Chile.

Chile awaits Amajita after historic triumph

Amajita’s hard-fought 1-0 victory over Morocco not only crowned them U20 Afcon champions but also sealed their place at the upcoming FIFA U20 World Cup in Chile, set to take place from 27 September to 19 October 2025.

The win capped off a resilient campaign by the South African side, who topped Group A by edging out hosts Egypt and Zambia on goal difference after a tense 1–1 draw with Zambia.

South Africa now joins Nigeria, Morocco, and Egypt as Africa’s official representatives at the global showpiece, a major milestone in the team’s journey.

Amajita win CAF U-20 AFCON final

Briefly News previously reported that South Africa’s U-20 national team,Head coach Raymond Mdaka credited the DStv Diski Challenge (DDC) for playing a pivotal role in shaping the squad, with key voices in the football community echoing his praise.

