Thabang Mahlangu scored in the 105th minute after a brilliant assist from Shakeel April, giving Amajita a dramatic 1-0 win over DRC

Goalkeeper Fletcher Lowe made multiple vital saves throughout the match, including a stunning stop in the first half and a close-range effort on the hour mark, keeping South Africa in the contest

The victory not only sent South Africa into the U20 AFCON semi-finals but also confirmed their qualification for the 2025 FIFA U20 World Cup in Chile

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Amajita secured a dramatic 1-0 victory over the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in extra time to advance to the semi-finals of the U20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and book their place at the 2025 FIFA U20 World Cup in Chile.

Amajita versus Democratic Republic of Congo Afcon 2025

Source: Twitter

Lowe stands tall in goal

Goalkeeper Fletcher Lowe proved vital in keeping South Africa in the game, making a string of crucial saves. The DRC tested him early with a low shot that he parried expertly with his left foot. He was again called into action on the hour mark, producing a fine close-range save to deny a dangerous effort.

Dominant but goalless first half

South Africa enjoyed more than 60% possession during the first half but failed to make their dominance count. Despite controlling the midfield, they went into the break goalless, with neither side able to break the deadlock.

Late drama in regulation time

In the 83rd minute, Langelihle Phili squandered a golden opportunity to win it in normal time, his effort deflected for a corner by a DRC defender after a neat assist from Shakeel April. Patrick Autata came close five minutes into extra time, but DRC goalkeeper Tutu made a superb one-handed save to keep the score level.

Mahlangu delivers the match-winner

The decisive moment arrived in the 105th minute. Shakeel April dazzled down the flank, beating two defenders before squaring the ball to Thabang Mahlangu, who made no mistake from close range. His composed finish handed South Africa a deserved lead and ultimately the victory.

Defensive discipline seals the win

Raymond Mdaka’s side showed resilience and discipline to hold off DRC’s late push. The Congolese were restricted to long-range efforts, most of which failed to trouble Lowe, whose commanding presence in goal ensured a clean sheet.

Amajita versus Democratic Republic of Congo Afcon 2025

Source: Twitter

Chile awaits

The win not only sees Amajita through to the U20 AFCON semi-finals but also secures their qualification for the FIFA U20 World Cup, set to take place in Chile from 27 September to 19 October 2025. South Africa joins Nigeria, Morocco and Egypt as Africa’s representatives.

Amajita, showed resilience in Group A of the CAF U20 Africa Cup of Nations, edging out Egypt and Zambia on goal difference to top the group after a tense 1–1 draw with Zambia.

Source: Briefly News