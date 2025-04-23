Orlando Pirates have blocked defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi from joining the South African U-20 squad ahead of the forthcoming tournament in Egypt

The 19-year-old defender was seen as a crucial part of the team’s defence, having trained under coach Raymond Mdaka since the start of the camp

The move has raised eyebrows, especially given Mbokazi's form and importance to the national youth setup, but his rise in Pirates' first team have made him a key player for the Sea Robbers

Orlando Pirates have made a surprise decision by stopping their young defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi from joining South Africa’s under-20 team that will participate in the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The competition will kick off on Sunday, April 27, and will last until Sunday, May 18, 2025, in Egypt. Amajita are one of the favourites going into the tournament, but they will need to start strong in the group stage as they've been paired with the hosts, Egypt, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, and Zambia in Group A.

Raymond Mdaka's team will begin the competition with a game against the young Pharaohs on the opening day of the event at the famous Cairo International Stadium.

Amajita will have to face the host without Mbokazi, who hasn't been released by his club. The Sea Robbers have the right not to release their player for the competition as it is being hosted outside the FIFA calendar.

The Soweto giants have an important return leg game against Pyramids FC in the CAF Champions League semi-final after playing out a goalless draw in the first leg, and Mbokazi would be needed in the tie, as he has become an important member of Jose Riveiro's side.

If South Africa qualifies for the later stages of the competition, it would also affect the youngster’s participation in Pirates' Nedbank Cup final against archrivals Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday, May 10, 2025.

Mdaka disappointed with Pirates' decision on Mbokazi

In an interview ahead of the tournament with SABC Sport, Mdaka voiced his disappointment over Mbokazi’s absence, as he has been an important member of his squad since he took over the Amajita.

*To be completely honest, the boy is an important figure in our defence," Mdaka said.

"I’ve worked with him from day one of the camp, and over time, players build chemistry — understanding each other’s style and rhythm.

"Like every player, he brings value, but I have to say — he’s been one of our most dependable defenders."

Mdaka has called up Mamelodi Sundowns youngster Thato Sibiya, who was previously on standby, as a replacement for Mbokazi.

Shandre Campbell will also not be part of the squad after Club Brugge decided not the release the former Premier Soccer League star for the competition.

Mdaka earlier confirmed that they will speak to the Belgium side concerning the player, but they were unable to reach an agreement.

Mdaka not satisfied despite Amajita’s 6-0 win over Botswana

Briefly News also that Mdaka was not happy with Amajita's performance despite thrashing Botswana 6-0 in one of their friendly games.

The South African coach was critical about the team's performance and how the applied his tactics.

