Coach Mdaka Not Satisfied With Amajita's Performance Despite Thrashing Botswana 6–0
South Africa Under-20 head coach Raymond Mdaka is not totally happy with his team's performance despite thrashing Botswana 6-0 in a friendly at Soweto UJ Campus Stadium on Saturday.
"It wasn’t a great game," Mdaka said. "Maybe we played into the strengths of the opponent. Knowing our team, we should have performed much better."
"I think the players may have thought that Botswana wouldn’t pose much of a challenge, but that’s the wrong mindset, especially as we prepare for Afcon.
"Sometimes, scoring goals can mask the issues, but we need to take our approach seriously. If we don’t, we’ll face bigger challenges ahead. We need to stop underestimating opponents and make sure we do things the right way every time."
Source: Briefly News
