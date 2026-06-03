Following confirmation that Sipho Mbule will be leaving Orlando Pirates, the midfielder has emerged as a reported transfer target for Kaizer Chiefs, with a former club figure encouraging Amakhosi to pursue his signing as they look to reshape the squad under new technical leadership.

Mbule is expected to exit the Buccaneers after a frustrating second half of the campaign, during which his involvement dropped sharply following his return from the Africa Cup of Nations with the South African national team, Bafana Bafana.

His contract runs out on June 30, and Orlando Pirates opted against activating an extension clause before the May 30 deadline. His representative, Mike Makaab, has since confirmed that the midfielder will officially depart the Houghton-based side.

Mbule backed as ideal Chiefs signing

Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Benjamin Reed has publicly endorsed Mbule’s quality, insisting he could be a major asset for Amakhosi if they manage to secure his services.

Reed told KickOff that players of Mbule’s technical ability are rare in South African football and questioned what has hindered him from consistently showcasing his natural talent. He argued that Mbule has the capacity to decide matches on his own and believes Chiefs need a player with his profile to reignite excitement around the club.

Strong comparison and advice for departing midfielder

Reed went further, drawing parallels between Mbule and club legend Ace Ntsoelengoe, suggesting the midfielder has the potential to restore Chiefs to their former competitive level—provided he addresses certain personal and professional issues.

He added that Mbule must make significant lifestyle and mindset adjustments if he is to fully realise his potential, also expressing belief that the midfielder could still revive his international career in the future with Bafana Bafana.

Before his spell at Pirates, Mbule previously featured for SuperSport United and Mamelodi Sundowns, and spent last season on loan at Sekhukhune United. Recent reports have also linked him with a possible move to Siwelele FC.

Source: Briefly News