Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has singled out three DStv Diski Challenge (DDC) graduates for praise while speaking from the club's pre-season training camp in Marbella, Spain, declaring all three central to the Buccaneers' ongoing commitment to developing young talent.

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Centre-back Christian Derbyshire, 20, midfielder and winger Mpho Padime, 18, and midfielder Simphiwe Masilela, 21, were invited to join the first-team squad in Spain after their contributions to Pirates' DDC title-winning campaign last season. Ouaddou spoke about each player's qualities in an interview with SuperSportBET.

**Ouaddou on What Each Player Brings**

The former Fulham defender was candid about what excites him in the three youngsters, while also outlining where further development is needed.

"If I have to tell you who has impressed me, it's three of them. We have Chris, and I think he has a bright future. He has a lot of qualities," Ouaddou said.

On Padime, the coach highlighted his ability in one-on-one duels: "He is a young player who has a lot of qualities in one-on-one situations; he can dribble past anybody. But at the same time, we have to teach them about when they have to carry the ball and eliminate and when they have to be simpler in the heart of the game."

Masilela drew similar praise for his physicality and touch. "He has a good touch, and he is very powerful. He can imbalance a defence," Ouaddou said, adding that decision-making in tight areas remains the key area of focus for the midfielder.

**Following in the Footsteps of Pirates' Overseas Exports**

Derbyshire faces stiff competition for a starting berth, with captain Nkosinathi Sibisi, Tapelo Xoki, Lebone Seema, Mpho Chabatsane and recently signed Sbangani Zulu all ahead of him in the pecking order. Padime and Masilela similarly face a crowded midfield picture at Bucs.

Ouaddou nonetheless framed their inclusion in Spain as part of a deliberate club philosophy, pointing to the paths carved by Relebohile Mofokeng, Mbekezeli Mbokazi and Mohau Nkota, all of whom progressed from the DDC into the first team before moving abroad.

"Pirates are well known for giving chances to young players, and we have a lot of examples like Nkota, Mofokeng and Mbokazi. So, we would like to continue with this culture, this legacy," he said.

Whether Derbyshire, Padime and Masilela can use the Marbella camp to force themselves into Ouaddou's plans for the new season remains to be seen.

Source: Briefly News