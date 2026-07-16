Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou dismissed reports linking him to Egyptian giants and other North African clubs

Ouaddou clarified that his post-title comments about feeling 'tired' referred to fatigue and not a desire to leave the Soweto club

The Moroccan coach cited loyalty to the Khoza family as a key reason for his commitment to Pirates ahead of next season

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Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has firmly rejected speculation linking him to a move away from the club, dismissing reports that Zamalek and other North African sides have made approaches for his services.

The Moroccan tactician addressed the rumours during an interview with former Pirates player Michael Morton while the squad is in Spain for pre-season preparations.

Pirates have already played one match on the tour, drawing 1-1 with Spanish side Cordoba in Marbella on Wednesday, with four further pre-season fixtures scheduled.

Ouaddou explains the 'tired' comment

Much of the speculation surrounding Ouaddou's future originated from remarks he made immediately after guiding Pirates to the Premier Soccer League title in May, ending a 14-year wait. At the time, he said he was "tired" and uncertain about what lay ahead, which many interpreted as a signal that he was weighing his options elsewhere.

Ouaddou has since been clear that fatigue, not ambition for a new challenge, was behind those words. He reinforced that position during his latest interview.

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"I really had a good time, I was honest with people, I felt tiredness because leading such a big club with fantastic fans is demanding," Ouaddou said.

"Everybody knows that it's demanding, so I don't understand why people don't understand why the coach can be tired. But I'm back, I recharged all my batteries, not 100%, I'm 2000%."

Ouaddou addresses reported interest from Zamalek

Ouaddou also addressed the reported interest from North Africa directly, making clear that his commitment to Pirates is not up for debate.

"What I want to say is that I've read a lot of things with people saying, 'Coach has offers in North Africa and Europe'," he said.

"But people have to understand that I'm very loyal, Mpumi [Khoza], Nkosana [Khoza], the father [Irvin Khoza]. I have a lot of respect for these people. They allowed me to lead such a big club. Not everyone is given this opportunity, so I must be loyal."

Ouaddou's debut season at Pirates was exceptional by any measure. Beyond the PSL title, he delivered a domestic treble by also lifting the MTN8 and Carling Knockout trophies. His focus now shifts to defending all three competitions while mounting a serious challenge in the CAF Champions League.

Source: Briefly News