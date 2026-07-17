Ntando Rambani’s Adorable Afrikaans Lesson Melts Hearts Online
- Ntando Rambani warmed hearts after sharing a sweet video of a young girl confidently giving her an Afrikaans lesson during a visit to her salon
- The actress returned the favour by helping the youngster read in English, isiXhosa and Sesotho, turning the encounter into a meaningful language exchange
- Social media users praised the wholesome interaction, with many applauding Ntando's passion for creating a fun learning space for children
Actress and entrepreneur Ntando Rambani has left social media smiling after sharing a touching moment with one of the young visitors at her salon. The star posted a video showing a little girl confidently teaching her a few Afrikaans words before the lesson turned into a beautiful exchange of knowledge.
The wholesome interaction highlighted Ntando's passion for creating a space where children can learn, read and grow while visiting the salon.
Young girl becomes Ntando's Afrikaans teacher
Bona reported that the clip captured the youngster enthusiastically helping Ntando with Afrikaans pronunciation as the pair laughed through the lesson. Ntando introduced the girl as a bright and enthusiastic child who enjoys reading and learning, saying she was impressed by her confidence and cheerful personality.
DON'T MISS IT: Stay Away From Fake News With Our Short, Free Fact-Checking Course. Join And Get Certified!
Rather than keeping the moment to herself, the actress shared it with her followers, who quickly fell in love with the pair's natural chemistry.
See the video in the Instagram post below:
A beautiful exchange of knowledge
The learning didn't stop with Afrikaans. Ntando revealed that she returned the favour by helping the little girl read in English, isiXhosa and Sesotho.
She explained that her salon aims to do more than care for children's hair, saying she also wants it to nurture young minds and encourage a love for books. The initiative ties in with the reading corner she recently introduced for young visitors.
Fans praise the wholesome moment
The video quickly attracted warm reactions from social media users, many applauding both the little girl's confidence and Ntando's dedication to children's development. Others described the interaction as inspiring and refreshing, while some parents even said it made them want to bring their own children to the salon.
For many viewers, the clip was a reminder that meaningful lessons can happen anywhere, especially when curiosity and kindness come together.
A journey of healing and motherhood
Previously Briefly News reported that Ntando Duma has announced that she is releasing her first book, inspired by her experiences with motherhood, self-discovery and personal growth. The actress and media personality said the project reflects lessons she has learned through life's challenges and is intended to encourage readers navigating their own journeys.
Fans have praised the announcement, celebrating her latest milestone and applauding her for using her story to inspire others.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Rina Mtshengu (Entertainment writer) Rina Mtshengu is an entertainment journalist at Briefly News. Holding an international diploma in Drama and Production Studies, she brings a unique blend of creative storytelling and news reporting to her work. With experience in theatre, film, visual arts, and journalism, Rina specialises in crafting compelling stories that inform, entertain, and spark conversation. Her writing has been featured in The Herald, and she continues to expand her storytelling portfolio through fiction, news, and multimedia content.