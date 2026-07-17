Ntando Rambani warmed hearts after sharing a sweet video of a young girl confidently giving her an Afrikaans lesson during a visit to her salon

The actress returned the favour by helping the youngster read in English, isiXhosa and Sesotho, turning the encounter into a meaningful language exchange

Social media users praised the wholesome interaction, with many applauding Ntando's passion for creating a fun learning space for children

Ntando Rambani shared a wholesome language lesson with a young visitor. Image: Ntando Rambani

Source: Instagram

Actress and entrepreneur Ntando Rambani has left social media smiling after sharing a touching moment with one of the young visitors at her salon. The star posted a video showing a little girl confidently teaching her a few Afrikaans words before the lesson turned into a beautiful exchange of knowledge.

The wholesome interaction highlighted Ntando's passion for creating a space where children can learn, read and grow while visiting the salon.

Young girl becomes Ntando's Afrikaans teacher

Bona reported that the clip captured the youngster enthusiastically helping Ntando with Afrikaans pronunciation as the pair laughed through the lesson. Ntando introduced the girl as a bright and enthusiastic child who enjoys reading and learning, saying she was impressed by her confidence and cheerful personality.

Rather than keeping the moment to herself, the actress shared it with her followers, who quickly fell in love with the pair's natural chemistry.

See the video in the Instagram post below:

A beautiful exchange of knowledge

The learning didn't stop with Afrikaans. Ntando revealed that she returned the favour by helping the little girl read in English, isiXhosa and Sesotho.

She explained that her salon aims to do more than care for children's hair, saying she also wants it to nurture young minds and encourage a love for books. The initiative ties in with the reading corner she recently introduced for young visitors.

Fans praise the wholesome moment

The actress and a young girl won over social media with their sweet exchange. Image: Ntando Rambani

Source: Instagram

The video quickly attracted warm reactions from social media users, many applauding both the little girl's confidence and Ntando's dedication to children's development. Others described the interaction as inspiring and refreshing, while some parents even said it made them want to bring their own children to the salon.

For many viewers, the clip was a reminder that meaningful lessons can happen anywhere, especially when curiosity and kindness come together.

A journey of healing and motherhood

Previously Briefly News reported that Ntando Duma has announced that she is releasing her first book, inspired by her experiences with motherhood, self-discovery and personal growth. The actress and media personality said the project reflects lessons she has learned through life's challenges and is intended to encourage readers navigating their own journeys.

Fans have praised the announcement, celebrating her latest milestone and applauding her for using her story to inspire others.

Source: Briefly News