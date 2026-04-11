Media personality and actress Ntando Duma sparked an online debate when her latest photos with her husband, Una Rams, were shared on social media

The former The Queen actress previously made headlines when she spoke her husband's language on her TikTok account

Fans of the actress revealed that Duma has gained weight since she tied the knot and had her second baby

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Mzansi reacts to the latest photo of Ntando Duma and hubby: "She put on weight"

Source: Instagram

South Africans recently commented on a photo of former The Queen actress Ntando Duma and her husband Una Rams on social media.

The former Shaka Ilembe actress previously had social media in a frenzy when she spoke Tshivenda while campaigning for her husband.

The celebrity couple trended on social media in 2025 when they welcomed their first baby together after tying the knot.

Social media user @n_makhubele shared the latest photo of the actress and her husband on her X account on 11 April 2026.

"Ntando Duma and Una Ramd in recent pictures," she captioned the photo.

Social media users react to the latest photo of the actress

@ilovezizo_ replied:

"He looks like musician Sizwe Alakine here."

@m_kobene reacted:

"Happiness plus a weight gain in females."

@Bee_Moshani wrote:

"She looks so content and rested. I love this for her."

@Mbotho_SA said:

"I am sure he took her surname."

@JackieSeithati replied:

"I want to be this happy in my relationship and glow so bad."

@Bhuti_Steve wrote:

"I've never seen her so clothed in my life. And it's not even winter. Marriage guys."

@ona_nky commented:

"They look so good together."

@masentle_mo reacted:

"Deep down, she wishes to attend events half-naked."

@oddettem commented:

"Weight gain. She looks so good."

@simplytee23 said:

"Ntando Duma's weight gain."

@arewanga3 wrote:

"What a cute couple."

@itsyanda_m responded:

"They look so good together."

@TheRealMotase wrote:

"Oh man.. they look good."

@Cybertooth19xx reacted:

"Maybe marriage is not bad idea."

@JooonieIndigo7 responded:

"Ba fanela yoooh," (They look good together).

@atli197605 commented:

"Ntando Rams and Una Rams."

@magezazn2 responded:

"They are a beautiful family."

@Ndoniyamanzi_b said:

"They look like Rihanna and Asap Rocky."

@sthedoingtingss replied:

"The dress code is on point."

@portia_moz wrote:

"Lol for real? I don't remember her dunusaring, but I can't say I was following her. She did the dunusing and govozaring?"

@masentle_mo reacted:

"I didn't mention anything about dunusing and govozaring."

@portia_moz said:

"Lol, how phela public nakedness iloko phela. Ufuna ngbuze kanjano?" (She wants us to ask like that).

Mzansi reacts to the latest photo of Ntando Duma and hubby: "She put on weight"

Source: Instagram

Ntando Duma’s husband Una Rams’ age on birthday stuns Mzansi: “How old is Ntando?”

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that popular South African actress and media personality Ntando Duma and her husband, Una Rams, were a hot topic on social media.

The popular Tshivenda-speaking musician celebrated his birthday with his family and friends, but Mzansi was more curious about his age.

South Africans on social media have added their opinions, and others questioned his and the popular actress's age difference.

Source: Briefly News