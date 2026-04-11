'Generations: The Legacy' Actress Buntu Petse Joins Mzansi Magic's 'Inimba'
- Content creator and actress Buntu Petse is the latest star to join popular TV show Inimba
- Petse currently plays the character of a journalist, Nontle Majola-Tau, on SABC1's soapie Generations: The Legacy
- Inimba fans commented on the latest storyline on social media this week
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Former MisEducation actress Buntu Petse has landed a role on Mzansi Magic's award-winning isiXhosa telenovela Inimba.
Petse previously sparked a buzz on social media when she returned to her Generations: The Legacy role as Nonte Tau after giving birth.
The fan-favourite actress stars opposite Smoke & Mirrors actor Siyabonga Sepotekele, who plays Azande, on the popular TV show.
Mzansi Magic shared a clip on its X account of Petse's debut on the award-winning TV show on Friday, 10 April 2026.
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Entertainment commentator Jabu McDonald reveals on his X account that Petse joined the second season and plays Portia, who is joining Khusela Tech.
Mzansi Magic fans react to Inimba's latest storyline
@Lyanna2000 commented:
"When they first mentioned Portia, I was thinking of Xhosa-speaking actress, and Nontle from Generation popped in my mind. I know she will kill the role."
@TeeCantget said:
"Akasem’hle uPortia sana," (Portia is so beautiful).
@TeeCantget reacted:
"What is Grumpy apologizing for? I hope it’s for not sharing the actual cause of death with his kids and not apologizing for being the cause of it."
@SthahMk replied:
"So grumpy really murdered his wife? Love it for Khusela, ngaske athi ditch la Zondo tech."
@LeeMpaki wrote:
"Grumpy killed his wife...Mawethu fumbled his career, and Forest doesn't even know how to use a washing machine."
@TeeCantget
Hlathi doesn’t know how to use a washing machine, and neither does his brother. The blind leading the blonde
@missfabulous_15 responded:
"I knew that Mawethu resigning at Khusela was never a good idea. I feel sorry for him. You can never trust Zondi."
@LBavuma51552 said:
"Hlathi doesn’t know how to use a washing machine, endwebe kanje."
@noxolokayc reacted:
"I so much wanted Zondo tech to succeed for Mawethu, I’m still rooting for it to succeed, Aww kodwa Mawethu mfethu."
@KUTLWANOMA33029 said:
"Why is Nomfundiso crying? Ain't this what she wanted all along?"
@FikileVezi wrote:
"Forest can't even use a washing machine."
@_Yemurai_ reacted:
"The fact that Thumeka doesn’t even want to have cordial conversations with Hlathi proves that she never liked him as a person. She never fell in love with him as uHlathi. She was in love with the idea of marriage and being a 'kept wife' like Zoleka."
@crazythatoo replied:
"Zoleka didn’t even have to do the heavy lifting. Thank You, Azande."
Generations: The Legacy actress Buntu Petse prepares for birth, SA is impressed
In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Miseducation and Generations: The Legacy actress Buntu Petse is ready to be a mother.
The fan-favourite actress, who is famously known for playing Nontle Mogale, recently shared a video of her preparing for her upcoming birth.
Fans of the actress took to her Instagram video to show her moral support and to celebrate her pregnancy.
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Source: Briefly News
Rae Seleme (Entertainment editor) Rae Seleme is a seasoned entertainment writer who kickstarted her writing career on TVSA. She has published articles on Iharare, ZAlebs, The South African before joining Briefly News. Rae obtained her BA Media Studies degree at the University of Limpopo, a copywriting postgraduate diploma from AAA School of Advertising and a PGCE at Unisa. Email: contact@briefly.co.za