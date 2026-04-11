Content creator and actress Buntu Petse is the latest star to join popular TV show Inimba

Petse currently plays the character of a journalist, Nontle Majola-Tau, on SABC1's soapie Generations: The Legacy

Inimba fans commented on the latest storyline on social media this week

'Generations: The Legacy' star Buntu Petse lands a role in 'Inimba'. Images: Ziyaxulu and fromwontu

Source: Twitter

Former MisEducation actress Buntu Petse has landed a role on Mzansi Magic's award-winning isiXhosa telenovela Inimba.

Petse previously sparked a buzz on social media when she returned to her Generations: The Legacy role as Nonte Tau after giving birth.

The fan-favourite actress stars opposite Smoke & Mirrors actor Siyabonga Sepotekele, who plays Azande, on the popular TV show.

Mzansi Magic shared a clip on its X account of Petse's debut on the award-winning TV show on Friday, 10 April 2026.

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Entertainment commentator Jabu McDonald reveals on his X account that Petse joined the second season and plays Portia, who is joining Khusela Tech.

Mzansi Magic fans react to Inimba's latest storyline

@Lyanna2000 commented:

"When they first mentioned Portia, I was thinking of Xhosa-speaking actress, and Nontle from Generation popped in my mind. I know she will kill the role."

@TeeCantget said:

"Akasem’hle uPortia sana," (Portia is so beautiful).

@TeeCantget reacted:

"What is Grumpy apologizing for? I hope it’s for not sharing the actual cause of death with his kids and not apologizing for being the cause of it."

@SthahMk replied:

"So grumpy really murdered his wife? Love it for Khusela, ngaske athi ditch la Zondo tech."

@LeeMpaki wrote:

"Grumpy killed his wife...Mawethu fumbled his career, and Forest doesn't even know how to use a washing machine."

@TeeCantget

Hlathi doesn’t know how to use a washing machine, and neither does his brother. The blind leading the blonde

@missfabulous_15 responded:

"I knew that Mawethu resigning at Khusela was never a good idea. I feel sorry for him. You can never trust Zondi."

@LBavuma51552 said:

"Hlathi doesn’t know how to use a washing machine, endwebe kanje."

@noxolokayc reacted:

"I so much wanted Zondo tech to succeed for Mawethu, I’m still rooting for it to succeed, Aww kodwa Mawethu mfethu."

@KUTLWANOMA33029 said:

"Why is Nomfundiso crying? Ain't this what she wanted all along?"

@FikileVezi wrote:

"Forest can't even use a washing machine."

@_Yemurai_ reacted:

"The fact that Thumeka doesn’t even want to have cordial conversations with Hlathi proves that she never liked him as a person. She never fell in love with him as uHlathi. She was in love with the idea of marriage and being a 'kept wife' like Zoleka."

@crazythatoo replied:

"Zoleka didn’t even have to do the heavy lifting. Thank You, Azande."

Popular 'Generations: The Legacy' actress Buntu Petse scores the role of Portia in 'Inimba'. Image: Ziyaxulu

Source: Twitter

Generations: The Legacy actress Buntu Petse prepares for birth, SA is impressed

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Miseducation and Generations: The Legacy actress Buntu Petse is ready to be a mother.

The fan-favourite actress, who is famously known for playing Nontle Mogale, recently shared a video of her preparing for her upcoming birth.

Fans of the actress took to her Instagram video to show her moral support and to celebrate her pregnancy.

Source: Briefly News