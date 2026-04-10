Former Muvhango actress and content creator Nozipho 'Nozi' Langa-Malao recently discussed her latest role on Emzini

The Skeem Saam s tar who plays Glenda on the SABC1 TV show opens up about playing Mmaphefo on the eTV telenovela

Fans of the actress previously commented on Langa-Malao's new character

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'Skeem Saam's Nozipho Langa discusses her role in 'Emzini'. Image: Radio2000_ZA

Source: Twitter

Businesswoman and actress Nozipho 'Nozi' Langa-Malao opens up about portraying the character of Mmaphefo on eTV's latest telenovela, Emzini.

Langa-Malao is famously known for playing the role of Glenda on SABC1's award-winning soapie Skeem Saam.

The social media influencer revealed in an interview with Sowetan on Friday, 10 April 2026, that her latest role, Mmaphefo, is a cleaner from Limpopo, who works for a club called Emzini.

The actress also shares that Mmaphefo meets all kinds of trouble and people with money who test her choices.

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"The big question is, can she handle all the pressure from Joburg without going against her values?" says the star.

Langa-Malao adds that the difference between Mmaphefo and Glenda is that Mmaphefo is more playful than Glenda.

"Mmaphefo has forced me to come out of my shell. She exists in a more comedic world, which I've never had the opportunity to explore before," adds the Skeem Saam actress.

The actress confirmed her Emzini role on her Instagram account on 4 April 2026.

"Don’t underestimate a woman who moves with kindness, saves with purpose, and loves with her whole heart. Her name is Maphefo. On your screens Monday - Friday at 21:00 on Emzini, ETV @etvonline. Live from 13 April 2026," she wrote.

Social media users comment on the actress's new role

Skeem Saam actress Inno Sadiki says:

"Congratulations, my beautiful sis😍."

Buhle Moletsane replies:

"😍😍😍❤️❤️❤️ Yes, queen!"

Naledi Boltina wrote:

"🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 Congratulations once again, baby. ❤️."

Stopnonsons responded"

"Motho wa Mari Mari😍😍😍."

Mmapaseka_langa_ wrote:

"I am so proud of you, mama🙌🙌."

Emzini actor RealtysonKing reacted:

"😌🔥🔥🔥."

Mmathapelo_ngcobo responded:

"🔥🔥🔥."

Actress Didintle_Khunou wrote:

"Yes, mama. 😍."

Actress Nozi_Langa reacted:

"😭🤎."

Dimphomore_ replied:

"🙌🏽yYes, gwoorl✨✨."

Kopano_br responded:

"🔥🔥🔥🙌."

mome3eeez said:

"Molo Noznoz awusemhle ndikthandan😍🔥❤️."

Given_seruthwanyane reacted:

"Sesi, 👏👏👏congratulations💐."

Sebo Sharon responded:

"Congratulations, 🥳👏🏾🥂 I cannot wait to watch Mmaphefo." 😍

Bkgakane said:

"🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥."

Ntshedi_j wrote:

"🔥🙌."

Shadow_de_niro responded:

"😚😚😚😚."

Former The River actress Ginatheguest said:

"Hey, beautiful mama😍. What a talent!! Also! You don’t look like you even had a baby. Love the body👏👏👏."

Buhle Moletsane reacted:

"My Phef Phef❤️."

Dr_emilymogano said:

"My star😍😍."

Former Skeem Saam actress Natasha_Thahane reacted:

"Congratulations, Sis ❤️❤️👏🏾👏🏾."

Skeem Saam actress Hellen__Bright wrote:

"Congratulations, darling❤️❤️❤️."

Actress Lesego Marakalla responded:

"💃🏻💃🏻 Congratulations ❤️."

Starsartistsmanagement said:

"Congratulations. 🎊 👏 🔥🔥 You deserve it."

Actress Didi_Malao reacted:

"Always proud of you, my sister🥹😍 . Let’s gooo!🔥."

'Emzini' actress Nozipho Langa plays Glenda on 'Skeem Saam'. Image: SkeemSaam3

Source: Twitter

ETV's Smoke & Mirrors is replaced with Emzini, SA reacts

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that eTV confirmed the latest telenovela to replace Smoke & Mirrors, which was canned in 2025.

Smoke & Mirrors producers are reportedly working on the new TV show, which has replaced the popular telenovela.

South Africans on social media commented on the upcoming TV show on Thursday, 19 March 2026.

Source: Briefly News