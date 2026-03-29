Skeem Saam's latest couple, Glenda and Mr Xulu, might break up when she learns the truth about him in April

Glenda and Mr Xulu previously trended on X when they were caught red-handed by the Seakamelas

Skeem Saam fans previously commented on Glenda and Mr Xulu's relationship on social media

'Skeem Saam's Glenda uncovers Mr X's secrets. Image: SkeemSaam3

Source: Twitter

Actress Nozi Langa's character, Glenda, will find out the truth about her boyfriend Mr Xulu (played by Malibongwa Ndwaba), on the SABC1 soapie Skeem Saam this April.

Skeem Saam fans have been yearning for Glenda, the Seakamelas, and the Turfloop High School teachers to discover that Mr Xulu, aka Shongwe, stole someone's identity and that he was a prisoner.

The TVSA April 2026 Skeem Saam teasers reveal that Glenda will discover that her teacher boyfriend, known as Mr Xulu, is an ex-convict.

The teasers hint that Carol might be the first to discover Mr X's true identity on Wednesday, 15 April 2026.

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"A nosy colleague uncovers Mr Xulu’s real identity," reads the teaser.

The April teasers also reveal that Glenda will confront her boyfriend about his identity on Friday, 17 April 2026.

Mr Q (played by Lunga Mofokeng) will dig deeper to uncover Mr X's real identity on Monday, 20 April 2026.

The Tuesday, 28 April 2026, teaser reveals: "Glenda is gutted when she discovers that her boyfriend is an ex-convict."

The educational soapie previously shared a pic on its X account of Mr Xulu and Glenda at the Seakamela household.

Skeem Saam fans react to Glenda and Xulu's relationship

@DakaloNdou wrote:

"Glenda knowingly entered the house to freak the Seakamelas. It looks like her intention was to cause a scene or blinded by love? It's her ex-boyfriend's house, for that matter. Awaiting to see how it will unfold."

@Kagiso_Bw replied:

"Doesn't Turfloop have stock? Why are the gents always recycling the same girls?"

@Claudy_moloko responded:

"Will Glenda be asked to stay for breakfast? Find out on the next episode of Skeem Saam."

@__serurubele__ said: reacted:

"Hayii, but Glenda is too clingy. She spent the night, saw him at work, now she wants to change his bedding aowa," (no ways).

@Zamaswati_M said:

"The way Shongwe gaslights Glenda is sad. Ai naye, she must open her eyes."

@Kgosigadi_Mj replied:

"Either your writers are misleading us, or Glenda is lying. She has been into Seakamela's house before."

@Loge_Moswane reacted:

"Every episode Mr Xulu adds a new red flag. At this point, Glenda is not ignoring them… she’s collecting them like souvenirs from the circus."

@tebogorashilo70 said:

"When I watch Shongwe, I see a dangerous man."

@Minkie1804 commented:

"What was Glenda doing with her life before meeting Shongwe? She's becoming obsessed."

@iamprescribed responded:

"Glenda is pathetic and desperate."

'Skeem Saam' April teasers show that Glenda will find out about Mr X's dark past. Image: SkeemSaam3

Source: Twitter

Malibongwe Mdwaba discusses playing Shongwe in Skeem Saam

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that former Savage Beauty actor Malibongwe Mdwaba landed the role of Shongwe in Skeem Saam.

The talented actor opens up about auditioning for the character and manifesting his latest character.

Mdwaba also revealed who his favourite Skeem Saam actor was, and his experience working alongside Cedric Fourie, who plays Lehasa Maphosa.

Source: Briefly News