Former Savage Beauty actor Malibongwe Mdwaba has landed the role of Shongwe in Skeem Saam

The talented actor opens up about auditioning for the character, manifesting his latest character

Mdwaba also reveals who his favourite Skeem Saam actor is and working alongside Cedric Fourie

Talented Malibongwe Mdwaba plays Shongwe in 'Skeem Saam'.

Source: Twitter

Talented actor Malibongwe Mdwaba has landed the role of a criminal, Shongwe in SABC1's soapie Skeem Saam.

Mdwaba will debut on Wednesday, 8 January 2025 alongside Cedric Fourie, who plays businessman Lehasa Maphosa.

The actors will also be joined by actress Tauné Block, who will portray a medical practitioner, Dr. Blue, from Tuesday, 28 January 2025.

The SABC1 soapie also welcomed actors Warren Masemola and Lesley Musina in 2024.

Malibongwe Mdwaba manifested the Skeem Saam role

Malibongwe Mdwaba who previously starred in several top Netflix productions such as Justice Served and Savage Beauty spoke to Briefly News about landing the role of Shongwe in the educational show, Skeem Saam.

The actor reveals that he sent a self-tape on a Thursday, received the script, got a call on Monday that he got the role and started shooting in November or December.

"I felt like this was my character from the beginning. I manifested the role even before I received the call."

When asked what should viewers expect from his latest role, Mdwaba said:

"Expect the unexpected. Shongwe looks innocent, but he will cause trouble for Lehasa. Please forgive me if I mess up Lehasa."

We also asked the talented star about working alongside Cedric Fourie who plays Lehasa Maphosa.

"Cedric and I worked on the same production before, Justice Served. He's a collaborative actor. The Skeem Saam crew is also supportive. We also have a performance coach who helps me get out of the dark hole".

Mdwaba also reveals that Hungani Ndlovu, who plays Tbose Maputla is his favourite Skeem Saam actor.

"Hungani is my friend. He makes us do TikTok dance challenges behind the scenes."

Pholosho Kupa joins Skeem Saam

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in December 2024 that former Moroka Swallows star Pholosho Kupa joined Skeem Saam.

The footballer-turned-actor who portrays the character of Danger in the educational soapie previously starred in Champions, uBettina Wethu and MTV Shuga.

