Legendary actors Ronnie Nyakale and Innocent Masuku were recently spotted together in Mpumalanga

The actors who portrayed the characters of Bobo and Papa Action in Yizo Yizo trended on social media this week

A photo of the actors buying food was shared by a popular social media user Caroline Rathebe on Thursday, 2 January 2025

The fan-favourite actors Innocent Masuku and Ronnie Nyakale who are famously known for playing Bobo and Papa Action in Yizo Yizo recently hung out together.

The legendary actors recently bought bunny chows together in Mashishing in Mpumalanga province.

The viral photos of the actors come after Nyakale trended on social media in 2024 after a soapie fan spotted him as her Bolt driver. The multi-award-winning actor clapped back at haters over the Bolt driving criticism.

It is reported Nyakale is proud of his new venture and he will not hide due to being ridiculed.

South Africans react to the actor's latest photo

Businesswoman and social media user @Carolinerathabe shared a photo of the legendary Yizo Yizo actors Ronnie Nyakale and Innocent Masuku in Mpumalanga province and captioned the photo:

"They came to taste Rakgadi’s kota" (bunny chow).

@Bizlifestyle4 said:

"The guy on the right, he's so talented with acting, and a humble person. It breaks my heart not to see him rich because he takes his job extremely seriously."

@koekemoer_no1 replied:

"Bobo looks clean, I'm proud of him."

@MR_K_R_B said:

"Little that isn't known about Ronnie. He has 5 vehicles for hire, and Bolt has been in the business for years."

@MogaleMo163508 wrote:

"Nice to see legendary men supporting your business, keep on pushing Caro."

@malumzskhulu said:

"Bobo, Rakgadi, le Papa Action. Yizo Yizo 4."

@lmavuya wrote:

"Wish these great thespians all the best in 2025 and your kota business to multiply and have many branches."

Former Yizo Yizo actor is a Bolt driver

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in November that former Yizo Yizo actor Ronnie Nyakale exited Generations: The Legacy to become a Bolt driver.

The veteran actor was spotted by a South African woman who was requesting a ride on the app.

He exited the SABC1 soapie in August 2024 after playing the character of Cosmo Diale for nearly a decade.

