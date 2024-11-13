The much loved former Generations: The Legacy star Ronnie Nyakale is now a bolt driver

The veteran actor was spotted by a netizen who was requesting a ride, and he shared a screenshot on X

Fans have praised Ronnie, known for his roles on Yizo Yizo and Jerusalema, for hustling hard for his family

South Africans are inspired by Ronnie Nyakale, who is now a bolt driver. Ronnie is known for his iconic roles in several Mzansi productions.

Former 'Generations: The Legacy' actor Ronnie Nyakele now drives bolt. Image: @Robot_boii, @PhilMphela

Source: Twitter

Is Ronnie Nyakale a Bold driver?

A Twitter (X) shared a photo of Ronnie's profile on Bolt and asked whether that was his side hustle.

@Mlu__N7 shared the image with the caption:

"Great Idea Cosmo. Get that money, Ronnie!!!!"

Some people noted that he has been doing this for some time now and has made it his side hustle.

A TikTok user, iconickarabo, posted a video of him at work.

Ronnie exited Generations: The Legacy after playing the character Cosmo Diale for years. His last episode was on 28 August 2024.

Netizens react to Ronnie's side hustle

Some people were genuinely shocked that Ronnie is now a bolt driver. However, some are extremely proud that he decided to make an honest living instead of asking for donations.

Here are some of the reactions on X.

@CleopatraDK shared:

"Ronnie is always pushing and I admire that about him. A few months ago, he was a delivery guy for "TaDa". I still follow him on Facebook, and sometimes he posts something inspirational. However, he is not as active anymore. I guess he is focusing on Bolt. All the best to him."

@MaandaB3 stated:

"He's driving with Bolt for some time now, a great man."

@Carol1mcs exclaimed:

"Wow, this is great. Can't wait to request a ride. It's gonna be a great one I would tip him and give him 5 stars."

@KutuDave congratulated:

"Well done on the brother for making moves."

@KingDon_za gushed:

"Big moves, I tell you."

@Bongani_Wale lauded:

"Good side hustle 💪."

@KingDon_za stated:

"It really is something, he can put food on the table."

@Tkay29 shared:

"I saw a couple of years ago in an article he did say he was a driver, as his other job."

@KMJ1_0 stated:

"At least he is not begging for donations. He is hustling instead."

@_ShaunKeyz stated:

"Bro decided to get a job and not bother people on Twitter by asking for donations; I respect that."

