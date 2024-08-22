Global site navigation

Mzansi Trolls Nigerian Bolt Drivers With Fake Ride Requests, Netizens Divided: “This Is So Painful”
Mzansi Trolls Nigerian Bolt Drivers With Fake Ride Requests, Netizens Divided: “This Is So Painful”

by  Sinothando Siyolo 2 min read
  • South African people are out of control, showing pettiness towards the Nigerian people
  • The Mzansi peeps took to their Bolt apps and requested rides as if they were in Nigeria
  • The online community reacted to the X trend, with many sharing different opinions

South Africans have requested Bolt rides in Nigeria while in Mzansi.
An online debate has sparked after Mzansi people requested Bolt rides in Nigeria. Images: @picture alliance, @Xavier Lorenzo
Source: Getty Images

South Africans are on the loose - lol. Mzansi peeps decided to go onto their bolt apps and order rides in Nigeria.

One out of many X users uploaded a video of himself requesting a Bolt ride. The twist was that, the man was in South Africa and he was ordering a driver who was in Nigeria.

He called him, saying he must hurry up because he is late - lol. Netizens caught on to this trend and followed suit. Though it seems fun, it is a waste of petrol and time to the drivers that accept the requests not knowing that they are being pranked.

Mzansi peeps request Bolt in Nigeria

Watch the X video below:

Netizens are divided over the trend

The online community reacted to the trend, with many expressing different views.

@i_am_feezah expressed:

"South Africans are cruel with the Bolt thing they started, but you know what is also cruel? The Nigerians retaliating, because you know who is suffering at the end of the day? Innocent people trying to feed their families."

@AjeboDanny shared:

"It took a rivalry to expose a huge flaw on the Bolt App, ideally no one should be able to order rides from another country."

@Feyisparkles commented:

"It is innocent Bolt drivers who are trying to make an honest living that are the brunt of this nonsense. It is just plain evil to do this to people."

@abazwhyllzz said:

"Look at what South Africans are doing to our bolt drivers. This is so painful and unfair 💔."

Bolt driver flexes appreciation by passenger

In another story, Briefly News reported about a Bolt driver who shared a heartwarming message from a passenger.

In a Facebook post, Sam noted that he had been inactive for a while and set out that day to drive people and make some money. Sam shared how a passenger gave him $100 (R1.8k) to change for him after he arrived at the man's destination. He was stunned by how the man trusted him.

