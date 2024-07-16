A Mzansi lady shared footage of herself from a CCTV camera running for her life from a shady Bolt ride

The lady realised that the car she requested had a different number plate than it does on the app

With the many notorious stories involving Bolt, the lady was not about to be the following headline

A woman on TikTok shared a clip of herself running away from a shady ride.

After noticing the shady difference, a woman who had requested a Bolt ride ran for her life. Image: @zotha2

Source: TikTok

The lady spotted significant differences between the car she requested and the one that pulled up to get her.

Woman runs for her life from shady Bolt ride

A brave lady, Zotha, requested a ride in the evening. The woman used the notorious Bolt e-hailing service to request a ride at night.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

When she went to check on the requested ride, Zotha spotted a group of men chilling in the car and noticed that the number plate was different. The lady is seen on a CCTV clip running for her life.

She captioned her post:

"Bolt guy saying he has not updated his number plate only to find out that there is a batch of guys in the car."

Watch the video below:

Woman escapes shady bolt trip

Briefly, News reached out to a Bolt driver, Yandisa, to find out if legitimate drivers would pull this stunt and what to do in this sort of situation. The driver said that what Zotha did was right because the scenario was very dodgy from the start:

"A real driver with the intention of getting you from point A to B would never act shady by arriving with other commuters or a different number plate. We drivers also get scammed by people who request rides, and the patterns are similar. This is risky for the drivers and commuters. If something is shady, it probably is; don't think twice, run."

The woman's sprint style made netizens compare her to one of South Africa's greatest athletes, Caster Semenya. The lady made sure not to look back as she ditched the ride.

Netizens had a lot to share with her in the comments:

@rethabile.za found the woman's escape hilarious:

"This is so funny, but I’m glad you are safe."

Ntondo ka Mamakhe shared a good laugh:

"When Bolt meets Usain Bolt."

Fifie admired the woman's instincts:

"Now that Is someone with survival instincts."

“Tikoloshe in the house”: Man picks up feminine sculpture in dumping site and brings it home

Briefly News also reported that a man on TikTok was warned by his followers after he shared his rare fortune of randomly picking up gorgeous art in a dumping site. He scored a stunning red feminine sculpture that he could not resist.

The abandoned beauty now found herself a beautiful home with a generous man who gave her touch-up.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News