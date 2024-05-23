Two women found themselves in a sticky situation after their taxi driver complained about how far their destination was

The two women were stress-free when one of them took matters into her own hands by taking charge of the steering wheel

The driver took a backseat while the two women took over the taxi and got themselves safely to work

A woman and her friend were caught in a sticky situation after their driver did something unusual and complained about how far their destination to work was.

A woman tossed a taxi driver to the backseat after he complained about being too tired to reach her work destination and took over the vehicle. Image: @Tshegotee074

Source: TikTok

The two girls were unbothered by the driver’s message, and one of them offered to take over.

Girls make a plan

The two girls took the Afrikaans saying, “‘n Boer maak ‘n plan”, way too seriously when one of them tossed the driver to the backseat while she took over the steering wheel. The ambitious woman is seen working the big machine, determined to get her and her friend to work.

It is pretty impressive to see how unbothered they were and took matters into their own hands even after paying the full price from home to work.

The video posted by one of the girls, Tshego, @Tshegotee074 on TikTok, is captioned:

“POV: When the driver complains about how far my friend and I work and that he is tired of driving, I said say less.”

Watch the video below:

Oh driver please

The girls respected the driver’s message when he whined:

“I’m tired.”

As the driver complained about his exhaustion, the idea to take themselves to work had been cooked and ready to eat in the girls’ mind as they quickly transitioned from commuters to taxi operators.

Social was in awe of how politely the problem was resolved and commended the new driver for making a plan other than putting up a fight.

Tshego’s comments section is a mixture of praises and comic relief messages:

@Sharon Mashilo is proud of how the ladies handled the situation:

“The importance of drivers and knowing how to drive.”

@tsheposebola8 is proud of the woman’s skills of knowing how to drive:

“Oh wow guys! You took matters into your hands.”

@Blaqgirlspride can’t get over how the girls did what they had to do to get to where they needed to be:

“Look, she’s definitely a ‘I got is’.”

@Asanda_Life Coach is glad that the taxi is in good condition and that it is safe enough to be taken on a spin by the girls:

“At least the taxi had a visible gear and controls.”

Taxi driver controversies

Briefly News reported on a young lady's discovery that she took to social media. She revealed her discovery of a white taxi driver, which left her in shock.

The TikTok video of the taxi driver generated many views along with thousands of likes and comments on the video platform. South Africans were surprised to see a white taxi driver, and they flocked to the comments section to express their thoughts.

