A young lady took to social media to showcase a white taxi driver, which left her in shock

A young woman was left greatly amazed by a white taxi driver. She shared the video on her TikTok page, which baffled many people in Mzansi.

A young South African lady was amazed by a white taxi driver in a TikTok video. Image: @lilitha.deee/TikTok, Monty Rakusen/Getty Images and RapidEye/Getty Images.

Woman stunned by a white taxi driver

@lilitha.deee could not believe her eyes after she stumbled upon a white taxi driver while on her journey. The young lady could not let the opportunity slip her by, so she captured the moment and shared the clip on TikTok.

She was so surprised that she took to her TikTok caption saying:

"POV: You have never seen a white taxi driver before," she wrote.

@lilitha.deee was not the only one amazed by the white taxi driver, as many people in Mzansi flocked to her comments section to express their thoughts. The video received over 48K views, thousands of likes and many comments on TikTok.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to the woman's clip

Many people were left in awe of the white taxi driver as they rushed to the comments section with laughter, while others shared their opinions, saying:

Capone1wp craked a joke:

"It's the most quiet taxi I've ever seen .... still have respect for umlungu."

RM said:

"What a discovery haa."

Milowo added:

"Economic indicator."

Makini wrote:

"Poverty is hitting us all...the right way neh!!! in Malema's voice ...'we are equal.' "

Officalboeba commented:

"I would just as shocked."

Dave Van Boren said:

"Eish, Cyril's economy."

White man using taxi speaks isiXhosa and delights Mzansi passengers

Breifly News previously reported that people were pleasantly surprised that a white man was speaking isiXhosa. This man confidently entered a taxi and spoke in the local language.

Online users commented on the video to express how heartwarming it was. The TikTok received thousands of likes and hundreds of comments. One man in a video by @beatsbymusichead boarded and greeted everyone in isiXhosa.

