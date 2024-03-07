A lady took to social media after going through a traumatising experience with taxi drivers

In the TikTok video, the woman can be seen crying while she exposes the taxi drivers' evil deeds

The online community was in shock as they rushed to her comment section to rally around her while others sent her heartwarming messages

A South African woman was in tears after sharing details of an unfortunate event that she experienced at the hands of a taxi driver.

A young lady shared a terrifying encounter with Taxi drivers in a TikTok video. Image:@ntombezothile04

Source: TikTok

A woman speaks on her alleged abduction

The footage shared by @ntombezothile04 on the video platform shows a young lady lying in bed crying. The woman revealed in her captions that a taxi driver nearly kidnapped her. She said the following:

"Was almost kidnapped by a taxi driver and his conductor on my way back to res, but ngoMusa I was able to scream help." she said:

The clip of the young lady gathered over 202K views, thousands of likes and many comments on TikTok within a few hours of its publication. Taking to TikTok, she advised people to be careful and not take her route because it was not "safe."

"Summerstrand is not safe!!!! Nmu students be cautioned!! For a moment I thought bayangithatha and no one will find me," she added.

Watch the video below:

SA react to the woman's video

The lady's revelation touched many people as they flocked to her comments section to express their thoughts, while others sent her heartwarming messages.

Lee said:

"Sorry mam… hopefully when you are ready you will do a story."

Amanda Mhlongo Mlungwana shared:

"This happened to me no Mngann wam Into ekade siyincenga Sisi Singasaxolisi kanje angaz nokuthi sasixoliselani"

To which she responded by saying:

"You suddenly blame yourself for everything uxolise nceseni bakithi."

Gazaslimm wrote:

"I'm so sorry, babes Humewood/SummerS is so unsafe. Try alerting the NMU group also when you're ok."

Itsyourbitchnolu commented:

"I’m so sorry, girl that this happened to you, by the grace of GOD, you are still here, and I’m so proud of you for thinking so fast to use your voice, you are a WARRIOR, and you won the battle, I hope."

Woman cries in TikTok video after taxi drivers terrorised her and father

Briefly news previously reported on a woman who had a bad experience with taxi drivers. The lady took to social media to spread awareness about a recurring problem in South Africa.

The lady pointed a finger at the taxi industry and how drivers threaten customers. Many people commented, agreeing with her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News