Complete list of taxi associations in South Africa 2021

The transport industry is one of the most lucrative sectors in the South African economic sphere. Specifically, the industry enjoys a lot of participation from government-owned buses and private-owned taxis. However, taxi associations control a large percentage of the country's road transport.

South Africa's taxi association plays a crucial role in the day to day running of transportation. Studies show that about 75% of the people who travel by road use public transport. To ensure the safe delivery of commuters to and from their destinations, organised groups ensure the proper registration of drivers and their vehicles.

What is a taxi association?

The taxi association is a group of people vested with the power to run the affairs of the taxi business. This organised group leads to the formation of other businesses and creates direct and indirect employment for the people involved.

Nevertheless, reports have shown that there are over 200,000 minibus taxis in South Africa. In addition, around 1,000 taxis are acquired every month and introduced into the transport operation.

Taxi associations in South Africa

Who owns the taxi industry in South Africa? The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco), sometimes referred to as South Africa National Taxi Association, is a community of taxi owners and drivers. They come together to make rules that help progress goals for better transportation. Below is a list of various South African taxi associations according to each province.

Western Cape

Mitchells Plain Taxi Forum

Garden Route Taxi Association

Limpopo

Vuwani Taxi Association

VH Business Management

Jane Furse Polokwane Taxi Association

Gimarida Taxi Association

Seshego Taxi Association

Free State

Ficksburg Taxi Association

Fezile Dabi Regional Taxi Office

Welkom United Taxi Association

Harrismith Taxi Association

Bothabelo Amalgamated Taxi Association

Tshiame Taxi Association

Manyasing Taxi Association

Matlakeng Taxi Association

Kutlwano Taxi Association

Lekgela District Taxi Council

List of taxi associations in Gauteng

Federated Taxi Association

Heidelberg District Taxi Association

Gamastone Stinkwater Hammanskraal Taxi Association

Gauteng West Rand Taxi Association

Lethabong Taxi Association

Calldpa

Roodepoort Metered Taxi Association

KwaZulu-Natal

Inanda Crossroads Taxi Association

Sizwe Taxi Association

Eshowe Owners Taxi Association

City Circle Taxi Association

Bergville Taxi Association

Mtuba Taxi Assn

Mpumalanga Taxi Association

Umzinto Taxi Owners Association

Bergville Taxi Rank

Phoenix Taxi Association

Mntambo Taxi Association

Melmoth Taxi Association

Vryheid Taxi Owners Association

Lesotho

Upper Thamae Taxi Association

Carletonville United Taxi Association

Mountain Taxi Association

Mabalane Taxi Association

North West

Mighty Maquassie Hills Taxi Association

Majeto Taxi Associati

Northern Region Taxi Council

Northern Cape

Namakwaland Regional Taxi Association

Segonyane Taxi Association

Namakwaland Regional Taxi Association

Redirile Taxi Association

Thusano Taxi Association

Upington Taxi Association

Eastern Cape

Ncedo Taxi Service Association

Grata Taxi Association

East London Taxi Assn

Lusikisiki Taxi Owners Assn

U D T A

Algoa Taxi Association

Mpumalanga

Delmas Taxi Association

Duldta Topic

Lebombo Taxi Rank Association

Taxi associations in Johannesburg

Johannesburg Southern Suburbs Taxi Association

Jhb North West Taxi Association

Alexandra taxi association

MDN taxi association

Bara Meadow taxi association

Faraday taxi association

Ennerdale taxi association

Other associations are Roodepoort Metered Taxi Association and Virgin Health

How do I register a taxi association in South Africa?

The transport industry is not going anywhere anytime soon, and you may decide to make some money from the business before that time comes. However, before putting effort into that decision, you must understand the requirements of joining the business. Some of them include the following:

Get a suitable vehicle to use; Get your business registered with the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission; it may cost about 415 Rands; Employ drivers with valid drivers licenses. You can pay them a constant salary or ask them to deliver a certain realistic amount every day; Make sure you insure your business in the case of unforeseen circumstances that may result in losses.

Some taxi association joining fees may be as much as 120,000 Rands for each vehicle.

Which is the biggest taxi association in South Africa?

Segoyanne Taxi Association, Bergville Taxi Rank, and Jane Furse Polokwane Taxi Association top the list of big associations in South Africa. Interestingly, some of them are located in different parts of South Africa.

So, who is the richest taxi owner in South Africa? No one knows who is the richest among them. However, SA Taxi, a privately owned taxi business, can easily take this position. It is involved in providing finance for interested drivers. The SA taxi's contact is available if you need more information about their offer.

The taxi associations in South Africa are numerous. However, they are peculiar to the regions where they are located. They determine the number of drivers who patronise a particular route to limit conflict because of the lack of commuters.

