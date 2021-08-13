Complete list of taxi associations in South Africa 2021
The transport industry is one of the most lucrative sectors in the South African economic sphere. Specifically, the industry enjoys a lot of participation from government-owned buses and private-owned taxis. However, taxi associations control a large percentage of the country's road transport.
South Africa's taxi association plays a crucial role in the day to day running of transportation. Studies show that about 75% of the people who travel by road use public transport. To ensure the safe delivery of commuters to and from their destinations, organised groups ensure the proper registration of drivers and their vehicles.
What is a taxi association?
The taxi association is a group of people vested with the power to run the affairs of the taxi business. This organised group leads to the formation of other businesses and creates direct and indirect employment for the people involved.
Nevertheless, reports have shown that there are over 200,000 minibus taxis in South Africa. In addition, around 1,000 taxis are acquired every month and introduced into the transport operation.
Taxi associations in South Africa
Who owns the taxi industry in South Africa? The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco), sometimes referred to as South Africa National Taxi Association, is a community of taxi owners and drivers. They come together to make rules that help progress goals for better transportation. Below is a list of various South African taxi associations according to each province.
Western Cape
- Mitchells Plain Taxi Forum
- Garden Route Taxi Association
Limpopo
- Vuwani Taxi Association
- VH Business Management
- Jane Furse Polokwane Taxi Association
- Gimarida Taxi Association
- Seshego Taxi Association
Free State
- Ficksburg Taxi Association
- Fezile Dabi Regional Taxi Office
- Welkom United Taxi Association
- Harrismith Taxi Association
- Bothabelo Amalgamated Taxi Association
- Tshiame Taxi Association
- Manyasing Taxi Association
- Matlakeng Taxi Association
- Kutlwano Taxi Association
- Lekgela District Taxi Council
List of taxi associations in Gauteng
- Federated Taxi Association
- Heidelberg District Taxi Association
- Gamastone Stinkwater Hammanskraal Taxi Association
- Gauteng West Rand Taxi Association
- Lethabong Taxi Association
- Calldpa
- Roodepoort Metered Taxi Association
KwaZulu-Natal
- Inanda Crossroads Taxi Association
- Sizwe Taxi Association
- Eshowe Owners Taxi Association
- City Circle Taxi Association
- Bergville Taxi Association
- Mtuba Taxi Assn
- Mpumalanga Taxi Association
- Umzinto Taxi Owners Association
- Bergville Taxi Rank
- Phoenix Taxi Association
- Mntambo Taxi Association
- Melmoth Taxi Association
- Vryheid Taxi Owners Association
Lesotho
- Upper Thamae Taxi Association
- Carletonville United Taxi Association
- Mountain Taxi Association
- Mabalane Taxi Association
North West
- Mighty Maquassie Hills Taxi Association
- Majeto Taxi Associati
- Northern Region Taxi Council
Northern Cape
- Namakwaland Regional Taxi Association
- Segonyane Taxi Association
- Namakwaland Regional Taxi Association
- Redirile Taxi Association
- Thusano Taxi Association
- Upington Taxi Association
Eastern Cape
- Ncedo Taxi Service Association
- Grata Taxi Association
- East London Taxi Assn
- Lusikisiki Taxi Owners Assn
- U D T A
- Algoa Taxi Association
Mpumalanga
- Delmas Taxi Association
- Duldta Topic
- Lebombo Taxi Rank Association
Taxi associations in Johannesburg
- Johannesburg Southern Suburbs Taxi Association
- Jhb North West Taxi Association
- Alexandra taxi association
- MDN taxi association
- Bara Meadow taxi association
- Faraday taxi association
- Ennerdale taxi association
Other associations are Roodepoort Metered Taxi Association and Virgin Health
How do I register a taxi association in South Africa?
The transport industry is not going anywhere anytime soon, and you may decide to make some money from the business before that time comes. However, before putting effort into that decision, you must understand the requirements of joining the business. Some of them include the following:
- Get a suitable vehicle to use;
- Get your business registered with the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission; it may cost about 415 Rands;
- Employ drivers with valid drivers licenses. You can pay them a constant salary or ask them to deliver a certain realistic amount every day;
- Make sure you insure your business in the case of unforeseen circumstances that may result in losses.
Some taxi association joining fees may be as much as 120,000 Rands for each vehicle.
Which is the biggest taxi association in South Africa?
Segoyanne Taxi Association, Bergville Taxi Rank, and Jane Furse Polokwane Taxi Association top the list of big associations in South Africa. Interestingly, some of them are located in different parts of South Africa.
So, who is the richest taxi owner in South Africa? No one knows who is the richest among them. However, SA Taxi, a privately owned taxi business, can easily take this position. It is involved in providing finance for interested drivers. The SA taxi's contact is available if you need more information about their offer.
The taxi associations in South Africa are numerous. However, they are peculiar to the regions where they are located. They determine the number of drivers who patronise a particular route to limit conflict because of the lack of commuters.
