Dozens of children were among those lives lost during the devastating Eastern Cape floods

The floods battered the province in areas, including Mthatha were badly affected by the downpour

Thousands were left homeless, and the government declared the floods a national disaster

EASTERN CAPE — Scores of children lost their lives as the death toll of those who died in the Eastern Cape floods increased.

How many children died in the floods?

According to The South African, 32 children were among those who died in the floods. The death toll rose to 103 as rescuers located the bodies of flood victims. Recovery operations continue in areas badly affected by the floods.

Many communities remain displaced and without basic services like water, food, and electricity. About 98 bodies were identified. The government revealed that about 6000 people were left homeless.

Terrible weather continues

The country continues to experience horrific and damaging weather. Two cold fronts made landfall in the Western Cape on 3 July 2025, with a third expected to bring cold conditions and a severe drop in temperatures.

The Western Cape has been affected by the heavy rainfall. Parts of Cape Town experienced flooding, and dozens of people were left homeless when floods wrecked informal settlements.

Impact of the Eastern Cape floods

Parts of the country, including the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, and the Western Cape, experienced cold weather and heavy rainfall from 7 June. The Eastern Cape was the worst hit as inclement weather, accompanied by damaging winds, struck the province. Scores of people lost their lives as a result of the floods.

Government assists flood victims with identity documents

The Department of Home Affairs assisted victims who lost their identity documents and birth certificates. The department deployed a mobile Home Affairs office and expedited the application processes of those who lost their documents.

