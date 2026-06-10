Affies Old Boys confirm the passing of 1982 matriculant Kosie Sauer, a former school tennis player from Pretoria

Sauer formed part of a strong Affies tennis generation that competed at the provincial level in the early 1980s

Tributes emerge from former teammates and peers remembering his role in school sport and character on court

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Affies Old Boys in Pretoria has confirmed the passing of Kosie Sauer, a matriculant of 1982 who was part of the school’s competitive tennis set-up during the early 1980s.

Kosie Sauer (third from left) alongside his teammates and coach during their playing days. Image: Oud-Affiebond

Source: Facebook

The notice was shared by the Oud-Affiebond on Friday, 5 June 2026, on social media. The post spoke of his role during one of Affies’ stronger tennis periods and his involvement in provincial school sport at the time.

Affies tennis 1982: Kosie Sauer part of North Transvaal U18A side

Sauer featured in the North Transvaal U18A tennis team in 1982, a group that included Gerrie Dippenaar and Jacques Theron, with Mr A.P. Bezuidenhout as coach.

That generation formed part of what alumni describe as a busy and competitive phase for Affies tennis, where school teams regularly progressed into provincial representation. The team was later associated with the Administrators and Director Trophy recognition, which reflected its standing in school sport during that period.

Affies tennis legend Kosie Sauer has been remembered as a humble person beyond tennis. Image: Nathan Bilow

Source: Getty Images

A photo shared by the alumni group on Instagram, places Sauer with his teammates and coach, captured during the 1982 season.

As seen in the post below.

Oud-Affiebond tribute and social media reactions

The Oud-Affiebond confirmed Sauer’s death in a moving tribute, noting his contribution to Affies tennis and the 1982 team. Within the Affies community, he is mainly remembered through that sporting era and his involvement in school tennis structures at the time.

Tributes have since been shared on social media by former players, teachers and peers who knew him during his school years and tennis career.

@Eleanor Nel:

"Our most sincere condolences to you. Affies won the Director's Trophy in 1981. I was privileged to help as a young teacher Mr AP the day. Remember Kosie as well as the other players well. Played some excellent tennis."

@Casper Van Wyk:

"I can still remember how brilliant Kosie was when I was in Std 6 and 7 in Affies in 1979 and 1980. He was not only good in tennis but also a humble person. May he rest in peace."

@Andre Terblanche:

"Rest in peace Sour. Will always remember 'this net is horn'"

@Nelia Van Zyl:

"Oh, how sad. Life is truly just 'a breath long' (Breyten Breytenbach). Deepest sympathy to you."

@Mariaan De Swardt:

"My mixed partner a few times. Great days at tournaments and clubs, good guy and awesome tennis player. Sincere sympathy to family and friends."

@Abraham Wessels:

"Very sorry to hear. Deepest sympathy for the family."

@Johann Malan:

"I remember this like it was yesterday. Sincere sympathy."

@Stef De Beer:

"Rest in peace my great friend."

Affies recently lost of one of its talented schoolboys, a sports star and athlete, Ruben Bezuidenhout. Also a former school sports star and captain of the St John’s College rugby team, Bruce Chalmers, has been remembered by his former school in a moving tribute following his death in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

Karate kid champion in George dies

Briefly News previously reported that the tragic death of young George, a karate champion, Morgan Mentoor, has touched the hearts of many South Africans on social media.

Source: Briefly News