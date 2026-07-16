Former All Black Dalton Papali'i Ruptures Achilles Tendon Weeks After Joining Castres
- Castres confirmed that loose forward Dalton Papali'i ruptured his Achilles tendon and underwent surgery on 15 July 2026
- The 28-year-old had only joined the French Top 14 club from the Blues last month on a three-year deal
- Papali'i is now set to miss at least six months, ruling him out for the opening half of the 2026-27 Top 14 season
Former All Black loose forward Dalton Papali'i faces a minimum of six months on the sidelines after rupturing his Achilles tendon just weeks into his move to French rugby.
Castres announced on Wednesday, 16 July 2026, that the 28-year-old had gone under the knife the previous day following the injury, which occurred during pre-season training. The club confirmed the procedure took place on 15 July.
Papali'i's Castres move derailed
Castres addressed the setback directly, noting that Papali'i had cleared all required medical screenings before he arrived in France, making the timing of the injury all the more unfortunate.
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The club made the confirmation that the New Zealand rugby star had surgery done on him on 15 July and is expected to be sidelined for a minimum of six months. Papali'i has received full support from the club during his rehabilitation.
Season opener now out of reach
With the recovery timeline stretching to at least six months, Papali'i will miss the start of the 2026-27 Top 14 season. Castres open their campaign against newly promoted Vannes on 5 September, having finished 10th in the standings last season.
The 37-Test All Black will hope to return to action in the second half of the season, though the full extent of his availability will depend on the progress of his rehabilitation.
Source: Briefly News
Ncube Harrison (Sports Editor) Harrison Ncube is a sports journalist with years of experience covering African and global sports. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Media Studies from the Zimbabwe Open University and previously worked at Sports Buzz (2018–2022), freelanced for Sports Journal (2023–2024), and contributed to Radio 54 African Panorama Live (2021–2023). He joined Briefly News in February 2025. For inquiries, reach him at ncube.harrison@briefly.co.za.