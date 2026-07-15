Gerda Steyn opened up about the mental discipline that drives her daily training despite a lack of motivation on difficult days

The champion said her inspiration has shifted from chasing personal bests to setting an example for young girls watching from home

Steyn traced her path from finishing 56th at Comrades in 2015 to winning the race for the first time in 2019 after years of perseverance

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Five-time Comrades Marathon and seven-time Two Oceans Marathon champion Gerda Steyn has shed light on the mental framework that keeps her training when others would rest, describing a mindset built on personal accountability and a growing sense of responsibility toward younger athletes.

Speaking with IOL during the announcement of Discovery as the Official Health, Wellness and Banking Sponsor of the Two Oceans Marathon, Steyn said two distinct forms of self-motivation carry her through the most demanding days.

Gerda Steyn's two-part motivation formula

Steyn said her motivation comes from reminding herself that becoming a runner was a choice she made, and that commitment means showing up even on days when she does not feel like training.

She explained that her motivation has evolved throughout her career, with the focus shifting away from chasing records and personal bests towards inspiring others. The thought of young athletes watching her and seeing her dedication motivates her to keep pushing and set an example.

From 56th place to Comrades champion

Steyn's rise to dominance was far from immediate. At her Comrades debut in 2015, she crossed the finish line in 56th place. She improved to 14th the following year and fourth in 2017, before finishing second in 2018, weeks after claiming her first Two Oceans title. Her maiden Comrades victory came in 2019, on her fifth attempt at the race.

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She credited a gradual shift in belief, not a sudden breakthrough, as the turning point in her career. Steyn said the belief that she could win the 2017 Comrades Marathon first took hold during the race, but turning that dream into reality required patience, hard work and two more years of dedication before she finally achieved it.

Steyn went on to win the Comrades in record time in 2026, cementing her status as the most decorated woman in the race's modern history.

Source: Briefly News