Gayton McKenzie has entered a debate that has already divided South Africans online and continues to spark heated reactions

His response to a controversial schools sports event is drawing widespread attention from supporters and critics alike

The latest exchange has reignited questions about race, culture and the future of school sport in South Africa

Gayton McKenzie has condemned the controversial Bokkiesweek tournament after allegations it is only open to white Afrikaner pupils, sparking a fierce debate across the country. Image: Rodger Bosch/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie has condemned the controversial Bokkiesweek schools sports tournament after allegations that it is exclusively open to white Afrikaner pupils.

The minister weighed in after Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi shared allegations that Afrikaner Volkseie Sport (AVS) had circulated invitations for rugby, netball and hockey trials for a tournament limited to white Afrikaner children.

Responding on X on 11 July 2026, McKenzie wrote:

"This is utter nonsense which we will not allow. Premier, apartheid nostalgist showing up once again."

Gayton McKenzie backs criticism of Bokkiesweek

Lesufi also shared a post referencing reports about the tournament and addressed McKenzie directly. He wrote:

"School sports events exclusively for white Afrikaans children in our land?"

Lesufi added:

"Afrikaner Volkseie Sport (AVS) has circulated a letter to schools announcing rugby, netball and hockey trials for a tournament called Bokkiesweek that is open only to white Afrikaner pupils."

He further described the event as "nothing but a racist endeavour" and "a travesty of our democracy."

The social media posts followed reports that several major sporting bodies had distanced themselves from the tournament.

Social media users split over controversy

The posts generated thousands of reactions on X, with users expressing sharply opposing opinions.

Some agreed with McKenzie and Lesufi, arguing that racially exclusive sporting events have no place in South Africa.

Others defended the tournament, with some claiming it is a long-running private cultural event. Several users argued that freedom of association should protect such initiatives, while others accused politicians of applying different standards to race-related issues.

The differing reactions highlighted how the issue continues to fuel debate over race, culture and inclusion in South African sport.

While McKenzie has made his position clear on social media, neither he nor Lesufi indicated in their posts what action, if any, would follow.

The Bokkiesweek controversy has reignited debate over race, culture and school sport in South Africa. As the discussion continues online, attention is likely to remain on whether any official steps will be taken following the public criticism from McKenzie and Lesufi.

Gayton McKenzie pays tribute to Luqobo Makwedini

Briefly News previously reported that Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie paid an emotional tribute to Luqobo "Bibo" Makwedini. The 20-year-old rugby player died following a training session with French Pro D2 club AS Béziers Hérault on 11 July 2026.

McKenzie revealed that after speaking to people who knew the former SA Under-18 prop, one message kept coming up.

Source: Briefly News