Parliament has stepped into the growing Bokkieweek controversy after fresh allegations surrounding the tournament

The investigation is expected to examine how Bokkieweek was organised and who was allowed to take part

Organisers insist Bokkieweek celebrates Afrikaner culture, but critics are demanding answers

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Parliament has called for an urgent investigation into the controversial Bokkieweek tournament, held in Limpopo from 6 to 10 July 2026. Image: South Africa & Arica Holiday Accomodation

Source: Facebook

South Africa's Parliament has officially called for an urgent investigation into the controversial Bokkieweek sporting tournament, which was held in Naboomspruit, Limpopo, from 6 to 10 July 2026, following allegations that it was an Afrikaner-only event.

The parliamentary intervention comes just days after the tournament ended. It follows reports alleging that only Afrikaans-medium schools participated, with teams reportedly grouped according to South Africa's pre-democracy provincial boundaries.

MPs demand clarity on Bokkieweek tournament

Sunday World reports that Chairperson of Parliament's Select Committee on Education, Sciences and Creative Industries, Makhi Feni, has urged the Department of Basic Education to establish the full circumstances surrounding the event.

Parliament said it was concerning that it first became aware of the tournament through media reports. It wants to determine whether it was organised in a manner consistent with the country's transformation agenda.

"It is concerning that we had to learn about the Bokkieweek event through media reports," Feni said.

"The circumstances surrounding the event need clarification, particularly given South Africa's history and the considerable progress made over the years in promoting unity and inclusion."

Feni said the investigation should establish whether any learners were unfairly discriminated against and how participating schools were selected. It will also look into what role educators and principals played, and why there was so little public information about the tournament before it took place.

Bokkieweek investigation to examine learner participation

According to reports published over the weekend, three sporting associations declined invitations to participate in the event. Feni commended those organisations, saying school sport should unite rather than divide young South Africans.

"School sport should contribute to social cohesion and provide children from all backgrounds with opportunities to participate on an equal basis," he said.

"When school sport becomes associated with political or exclusionary agendas, it should concern all South Africans.

"Sport should bring learners together and promote mutual respect, rather than deepen divisions or create the impression that transformation and inclusion are not being advanced."

Organisers reject racism allegations

The tournament, organised by Afrikaner Volkseie Sport (AVS), has come under growing scrutiny following allegations that it excluded learners on racial grounds. It also allegedly featured the singing of the apartheid-era anthem during its opening ceremony.

AVS has rejected the allegations, maintaining that Bokkieweek is a cultural sporting festival intended to preserve Afrikaner heritage rather than exclude participants on racial grounds.

Gayton McKenzie has strong words for the Bokkieweek event. Image: Rodger Bosch

Source: Getty Images

Earlier Bokkieweek controversy sparks wider debate

Briefly News previously reported that Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie strongly criticised the Bokkieweek tournament after allegations emerged that it was exclusively for Afrikaner learners.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi also condemned the event, describing it as inconsistent with the values of South Africa's democracy.

Source: Briefly News