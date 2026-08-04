The UFC confirmed the death of Brazilian bantamweight fighter Allan Nascimento, who was found unresponsive at home on 4 August 2026

Medical teams responded to the scene and attempted cardiopulmonary resuscitation, but were unable to save the 34-year-old

Nascimento compiled a record of 22 wins and 7 losses across 29 professional bouts, including six appearances inside the UFC

The UFC has confirmed the death of Brazilian mixed martial arts fighter Allan Nascimento, who passed away at the age of 34 on 4 August 2026. He was found unresponsive at his home while asleep, with no signs of life when discovered.

UFC fighter Allan Nascimento passed away at his home. Image: Zuffa LLC/Brandon Magnus

Source: Getty Images

The organisation announced the news via an official post on X, stating that medical teams were dispatched to the scene immediately after the incident was reported. Paramedics carried out intensive cardiopulmonary resuscitation efforts at the location, but were ultimately unsuccessful. Nascimento was pronounced dead at his home.

Suspected heart attack

Early indications point to a sudden cardiac event as the most probable cause of death, with no other contributing factors identified at this stage. No further medical details have been released by the UFC or by Nascimento's representatives.

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Social media users expressed their shock and grief in the hours following the announcement.

@BenedictTop490 wrote:

"34 is far too young. Absolutely devastating news for the entire MMA community. Rest in peace, Allan Nascimento. Thoughts and prayers with his family and loved ones. 🙏 Heartbreaking."

@Mummyylingo posted:

"Life is so fragile. Rest in peace, Nascimento. 🕊️"

@VijayKu52277496 added:

"Too early to die."

@lilMitch82 questioned:

"What's causing all these young people getting heart attacks and turbo cancers? 🫵"

A career of 29 professional bouts

Nascimento competed in the bantamweight division throughout his professional career, accumulating a record of 22 victories against 7 defeats across 29 bouts. Within the UFC, he fought on six occasions, winning four and losing two before his death.

The news has prompted an outpouring of grief from athletes and supporters across the combat sports community worldwide.

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Source: Briefly News