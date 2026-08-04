UFC Fighter Allan Nascimento Dies in His Sleep at 34 After Suspected Heart Attack
- The UFC confirmed the death of Brazilian bantamweight fighter Allan Nascimento, who was found unresponsive at home on 4 August 2026
- Medical teams responded to the scene and attempted cardiopulmonary resuscitation, but were unable to save the 34-year-old
- Nascimento compiled a record of 22 wins and 7 losses across 29 professional bouts, including six appearances inside the UFC
PAY ATTENTION: Mark Briefly News as a preferred source, and our content will appear higher in your Google feed!
The UFC has confirmed the death of Brazilian mixed martial arts fighter Allan Nascimento, who passed away at the age of 34 on 4 August 2026. He was found unresponsive at his home while asleep, with no signs of life when discovered.
The organisation announced the news via an official post on X, stating that medical teams were dispatched to the scene immediately after the incident was reported. Paramedics carried out intensive cardiopulmonary resuscitation efforts at the location, but were ultimately unsuccessful. Nascimento was pronounced dead at his home.
Suspected heart attack
Early indications point to a sudden cardiac event as the most probable cause of death, with no other contributing factors identified at this stage. No further medical details have been released by the UFC or by Nascimento's representatives.
PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.
Watch the video below.
Social media users expressed their shock and grief in the hours following the announcement.
@BenedictTop490 wrote:
"34 is far too young. Absolutely devastating news for the entire MMA community. Rest in peace, Allan Nascimento. Thoughts and prayers with his family and loved ones. 🙏 Heartbreaking."
@Mummyylingo posted:
"Life is so fragile. Rest in peace, Nascimento. 🕊️"
@VijayKu52277496 added:
"Too early to die."
@lilMitch82 questioned:
"What's causing all these young people getting heart attacks and turbo cancers? 🫵"
A career of 29 professional bouts
Nascimento competed in the bantamweight division throughout his professional career, accumulating a record of 22 victories against 7 defeats across 29 bouts. Within the UFC, he fought on six occasions, winning four and losing two before his death.
The news has prompted an outpouring of grief from athletes and supporters across the combat sports community worldwide.
Dricus du Plessis’ coach's secret behind UFC success
Briefly News previously reported that Dricus du Plessis' head coach, Morné Visser, has been revealed to use a secret numerical code, called out in Afrikaans from the corner, to direct the South African UFC fighter's tactics during live bouts.
The method involves Visser shouting specific numbers in Afrikaans between and during rounds, forming a coded language.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: Briefly News
Ncube Harrison (Sports Editor) Harrison Ncube is a sports journalist with years of experience covering African and global sports. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Media Studies from the Zimbabwe Open University and previously worked at Sports Buzz (2018–2022), freelanced for Sports Journal (2023–2024), and contributed to Radio 54 African Panorama Live (2021–2023). He joined Briefly News in February 2025. For inquiries, reach him at ncube.harrison@briefly.co.za.