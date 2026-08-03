A backstage video of amapiano star Scotts Maphuma posted on X on Sunday, 2 August 2026 quickly went viral

Fans called out Maphuma for what they described as a bad attitude towards an interviewer at the event

Some defenders pushed back, arguing the reaction was a playful joke between two people who know each other well

Scotts Maphuma was called out for his behaviour in a clip. Image: Scotts Maphuma

Source: Instagram

A short backstage clip of amapiano artist Scotts Maphuma is making the rounds on X, and it has split the internet straight down the middle.

The footage, posted on Sunday, 2 August 2026 by @busiwe_bubu, was filmed at what appears to be an outdoor concert or festival. It captures Maphuma moving from the stage exit, down metal scaffolding stairs, and into a backstage tent area bathed in red and purple ambient lighting. In the clip, a female interviewer attempts to get a quick word with the artist, asking "just only one question," but Maphuma brushes past her with minimal engagement.

Did Scotts Maphuma snub an interviewer?

The short exchange was enough to set social media alight, with many viewers accusing the star of carrying himself with an air of arrogance. The clip spread rapidly, drawing strong opinions from both critics and loyal fans of the artist.

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Watch the backstage clip that divided Mzansi below.

Mzansi reacts to the viral footage

The debate in the comments section was fierce, with some fans defending Maphuma and others agreeing that his behaviour left a lot to be desired.

Here are some of the comments:

@Kat_let_g0 offered a more measured take:

"He has an attitude yena… but here he's just jokingly running away from being interviewed."

@EuphoriaHeart_ added important context that many commenters appeared to be missing:

"Mind you these 2 are always playing kanje 🤣🤣🤣 misinformation is such a weird thing man."

@KingKabazela was even more direct in pushing back against the criticism:

"The hate you've for Scotts Maphuma is baseless and hilarious; he ain't going anywhere. He has done a lot of interviews with this lady, and it's under Gipa Entertainment, his label. Y'all are clueless about amapiano, but run your mouth for engagement, fools."

@Luella7335433 sided with those who felt the behaviour was telling:

"It's his personality; this is exactly who he is to everyone. We've seen this type in SA many times… guys relax."

Not everyone was focused on the attitude debate. @OrdinarySA72 took a slightly different angle:

"If South Africans really appreciated art, bro would be working at McDonald's."

Mzansi reacted to a clip of Scotts Maphuma. Image: Scotts Maphuma

Source: Instagram

Scotts Maphuma’s alleged booking fee leaks

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that a leaked WhatsApp screenshot shared on social media revealed what Scotts Maphuma allegedly charges per booking.

An event organiser offered up to R45,000 to book the Gijima hitmaker for a restaurant gig, only to be turned away over the budget.

Source: Briefly News