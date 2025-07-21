South African Amapiano star Scotts Maphuma once again angered Mzansi on social media with his attitude

The Yebo Lapho hitmaker was seen at a township ignoring a group of fans who were excited to see him

Many netizens flooded the comment section, dragging him, and others mentioned how he never learned from past mistakes

Mara, Scotts Maphuma never learns from his mistakes. The Amapiano star hogged headlines again regarding his "stinking" attitude.

Recently, the gossip page, Maphepha Ndaba, posted a video of the Yebo Lapho hitmaker cruising nicely in his latest R3.5M BMW around Soshanguve, Pretoria, on Friday, 18 July 2025. In the clip, Maphuma was seen ignoring a group of fans once again, who were excited to see him in their township.

Maphuma was in Soshanguve on Mandela Day to give back to the less fortunate in the community, but his good deeds didn't prevent him from giving his fans a cold shoulder once again after being cancelled and forgiven for doing so previously.

Netizens bashed Scotts Maphuma

Shortly after the video went viral on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the Amapiano star's attitude, and others bashed him for continuously ignoring his fans.

Here's what they had to say below:

mskhloe_s said:

"Oh, mara, just a hi, thank you guys for the support, aii I don’t know how to defend him anymore."

femalesovereign wrote:

"Im so proud of him for driving off, people will learn to stop worshipping celebrities, and also he’s in Sosha, so safety first."

lindi_khoza responded:

"I really don’t like this guy, hey.

mabohle_motsoari replied:

"Kanti, where did he grow up? He's acting like he’s always been in the burbs and not used to the beautiful township voices. Scotts deserves a cup and a medal for being the meanest person on earth."

nkatixenia commented:

"Nah man, I don't know this guy, but I know he's a celebrity, so hooting and greeting them wouldn't hurt. Im not gonna say he was scared, because his windows were open. I think he's just a mean person."

smangaliso_sobhuza mentioned:

"Personalising his car numberplate to his name so fans can recognise him and be excited...only for him to feel irritated by them."

the_black_lincoln said:

"I've since realised that the problem is actually his fans; they're addicted to pain."

gift.scion.4505 wrote:

"Imagine being happy to see someone who doesn’t appreciate the love from fans…. If it were Zola 7 or even Cassper, he’d be waving back…. But anyways."

SA reacts to Scotts Maphuma's latest video

Briefly News previously reported that popular artist, Scotts Maphuma, continues to face online backlash even after apologising to his fans on social media in May 2025.

The cancelled musician was recently criticised by South Africans on X, who alleged that he is not interested in taking pictures with his fans. Popular social media user @_BlackZAshared a video of the musician's video on X at a garage on Sunday, 11 May.

