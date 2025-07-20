South African musician Scotts Maphuma had all eyes on him after he made a luxurious display in a recent video

The musician became notorious after he got canceled but he has proven that it did not affect his bank balance

Scotts Maphuma had tongues wagging after his recent flex with some of his highly priced possessions

South Africans became accustomed to Scotts Maphuma regularly making massive purchases. The young musician celebrated buying a mansion as well as other luxuries including a R3.5 million car.

Scotts Maphuma recently drove through his township in a BMW, and fans cheered for him. Image: @scotts_maphuma

Scotts Maphuma has been growing his car collection and he showed off what he has so far. The video of Scotts Maphuma's fleet received thousands of likes and hundreds of comments on social media.

Scotts Maphuma once again showed his fans that he's living the soft life. A video posted on X by @MDNewss, Scotts pulled up to a neighborhood with one of his luxury cars. Another video also showed all his cars which included his Mini Cooper, a VW, and two BMWs. In a video, the musician used his BMW when he visited a kasi named London. Some young gents who saw him excitedly waved but he did not respond.

Mzansi dragged Scotts Maphuma

Scotts Maphuma previously faced the wrath of the internet after people felt that he was disrespecting fans. The musician had an explosive interview where he claimed that being famous was difficult for him. He complained that fans were always bothering him and the public did not appreciate his statements. The uproar over his comments about fans resulted in Scotts losing out on a gig, eventually the young musician was spotted happily taking pictures with fans.

Scotts Maphuma was subjected to a ton of criticism over the way he feels about fans. @scotts_maphuma

South Africa discusses Scotts Maphuma cars

People shared their thoughts on the opulence Scotts displayed. Many were unimpressed by the way Scotts seemed to give fans the cold shoulder while driving. Watch the videos of Scotts Maphuma's cars and his drive through London township below:

@moroaswi19316 said:

"Congratulations to him."

@thekomogakolodi wrote:

"So called black excellence huh."

@BhanoyiN added:

"After a couple of years he will be asking for donations,eish these artists🤔🤔"

being_molotso commented:

"Is this Dude ok mara??? I mean it wouldn’t hurt to hoot and just say 👋."

femalesovereign wrote:

"Am so proud of him for driving off😂ppl will learn to stop worshipping celebrities ene futhi he’s in Sosha so safety first😂"

nkatixenia added:

"Nah man I don't like this guy but I know he's a celebrity so hooting and greeting them wouldn't hurt. Im not gonna say he was scared ,his windows were open. I think he's mean.

mabohle_matsoari was unimpressed:

"Kanthi where did he grow up moguy acting like he’s always been in the burbs and not used to the beautiful township voices 👏. Scott’s o deserve cup le medal 🏅le trophy 🏆 for being thee meanest."

SA reacts to Scotts Maphuma's latest video

Briefly News previously reported that popular artist, Scotts Maphuma, continues to face online backlash even after apologising to his fans on social media a week ago.

The cancelled musician was recently criticised by South Africans on X, who alleged that he is not interested in taking pictures with his fans.

Popular social media user @_BlackZAshared a video of the musician's video on X at a garage on Sunday, 11 May.

