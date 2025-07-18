South African Amapiano music producer DJ Maphorisa recently buried his hatchet with Tessel Lounge 2.0 management in Daveyton

This was after it was reported that the star had a rocky relationship with the place's management

Madumoney proved their reconciliation when he performed with Scotts Maphuma at the venue

South African music producer DJ Maphorisa recently fixed his relationship with the management of a popular establishment based in Daveyton, East Rand.

According to TshisaLIVE, Madumoney stunned many after he was seen performing at the Tessel Lounge 2.0 this past Tuesday, 15 July 2025, during Scotts Maphuma's event, which signalled that he had buried the hatchet.

A source told the publication that fans were excited to see the DJ, who showed off his new gold grills, gracing the establishment after his no-show earlier this year.

"His energy was infectious and the performance itself was a testament to his undeniable talent. He played a mix of crowd favourites, including some of his chart-topping hits that have become anthems in the South African music scene," the source said.

Another source also mentioned that they believed that they had put their differences aside just to support the fellow Amapiano star Scotts Maphuma's event.

The source said:

"I think they put their differences aside to support Scott Maphuma's movement."

DJ Maphorisa was spotted at Tessel Lounge 2.0. Image: @djmaphorisa

Source: Instagram

Who is DJ Maphorisa?

Briefly News reported that DJ Maphorisa is one of South Africa's most beloved DJs. He is no stranger to controversy, as some musicians have accused him of taking advantage of their talents.

DJ Maphorisa has also defended his astronomical booking fee after it caused a buzz on the socials. The DJ is also well-known for working well with fellow Amapiano musician Kabza De Small. They are known as the Scorpion Kings and often make music that their fans rave about.

Fans were worried that the Scorpion Kings broke up after noticing that DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small unfollowed each other on social media. DJ Maphorisa debunked the rumours that the pair were not together anymore in a video that cracked up fans.

What you need to know about Tessel Lounge 2.0

Tessel Lounge 2.0 is described as a lifestyle lounge designed for social interaction, offering a space for "vibes and fun" according to its Facebook page.

The establishment is based in Daveyton, in the East Rand. They hosted many exclusive events, which have seen many popular and famous Amapiano stars, such as Young Stunna, DJ Maphorisa, Scotts Maphuma, Uncool MC, Ciza, and many more.

DJ Maphorisa claps back at trolls, shows off Louis Vuitton outfit

Briefly News previously reported that DJ Maphorisa is not interested in entertaining naysayers about his preferences for spending his money on designer clothing.

Amapiano DJ and music producer DJ Maphorisa wore a denim Louis Vuitton outfit with a white T-shirt, bucket hat, and sneakers. His outfit might have garnered him praise online, but a huge number of people are against it. His caption suggested that he was mocking those who have something negative to say about his fashion choices.

