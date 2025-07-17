DJ Maphorisa's latest move has social media users scratching their heads in confusion

The DJ/ producer and his two aliases have been featured on Mlindo The Vocalist's new album, and netizens are calling him greedy

Meanwhile, the jokes and memes were flying online as others laughed off Porry's unexpected move

DJ Maphorisa and his three alter egos are featured in Mlindo The Vocalist's album. Images: Twitter/ DjMaphorisa, Instagram/ mlindothevocalist, djmaphorisa

DJ Maphorisa is chasing multiple streams of income in an unusual way, and Mzansi can't get over it.

DJ Maphorisa features in Mlindo The Vocalist's album

Ahead of his upcoming album, Mlindo The Vocalist has shared the cover art and tracklist to prepare fans for what's to come.

Uhambo, The Journey, will officially be released on 18 July 2025, and features some big names in the local music space, from Mas Musiq and Sir Trill to DJ Maphorisa, Madumane and Lawd Porry - yup, you read that right.

Despite his rumoured fallout with Mlindo, the DJ/ producer landed multiple features for his three alter egos, DJ Maphorisa, Madumane and Lawd Porry, and two of whom, Maphorisa and Madumane, appear in the same song (Inkomo Zika Baba).

DJ Maphorisa, Madumane and Lawd Porry are all featured in Mlindo The Vocalist’s upcoming album. Image: DjMaphorisa

After introducing Madumane in 2020 on several hit songs, particularly Sponono from Kabza De Small's I Am The King of Amapiano album, it appears that Maphorisa is putting his new nickname, Lawd Porry, to good use.

While Madumane is known as the singing alter ego, whose vibrant vocals bring life to any Amapiano song, DJ Maphorisa handles the production and often assists artists with the special touch needed for their songs.

That leaves Lawd Porry, whose role and talent are yet to be fully established. Could he be a rapper? Perhaps a dancer, which could explain Porry's recent dance moves. Only time will tell.

Here's what Mzansi said about DJ Maphorisa's features

The jokes are flying, and netizens can't believe how far Porry is willing to go for the bag:

neotheedonM joked:

"I need the president to open another Commission of enquiry and investigate this level of greed!"

FSekeleni said:

"This is the type of greed God says is a sin."

Elite_r23 posted:

"40% goes to DJ Maphorisa, 20% goes to Madumane, then 10% is for Lawdporry. We will be there when he breaks it down for us on that Insta live."

Social media is curious to know what all three of DJ Maphorisa's alter egos do. Image: DjMaphorisa

Meanwhile, others are wrecking their brains, trying to figure out what purpose each alter ego serves in music:

_motlatso_ said:

"I just know that Madumane is the rapper, and DJ Mpahorisa is a producer. I don’t know what Lord does."

ImJustM_ wrote:

"DJ Maphorisa is the producer. Madumane is the vocalist. LawdPorry is the nickname given to him by his fans."

Twitts_Shale posted:

"I just know Dj Maphorisa is a producer and Madumane does verses. What does LawdPorry do?"

Source: Briefly News