Award-winning singer Mlindo The Vocalist was a recent guest on Piano Pulse with Sfiso and Thakgi

The Emakhaya hitmaker spoke about how DJ Maphorisa took him out of a bad financial situation he was in

Mzansi is now starting to warm up to Phori, with people saying he probably is not as bad as others make him out to be

Mlindo The Vocalist praised DJ Maphorisa after their rumoured fallout. Image: Oupa Bopape/Getty, DJ Maphorisa/Instagram

Source: UGC

Mlindo The Vocalist speaks on Phori's influence

Mlindo The Vocalist has finally cleared DJ Maphorisa's name from the drama involving his former manager, Nyiko The Great.

The Egoli hitmaker was a recent guest on Piano Pulse, where he spoke positively about DJ Maphorisa. He stated that his beef was never with Phori; however, it was with Nyiko.

"When that beef happened, there was never a time where I spoke directly to Phori, it was always through that broer [Nyiko]," he said.

During lockdown, Mlindo had to move back home and saw his bank balance diminishing. One phone call to Phori changed things again for him, and he was sent R20,000 by the amapiano music pioneer.

"I had to call Phori and tell him that 'boyzin, I never had a fight with you. I need to come back to Joburg, I need to work. Then he sent me R20K," he shared.

Watch the video posted by @ThisIscolbert below:

How DJ Maphorisa helped Mlindo's career

DJ Maphorisa discovered Mlindo The Vocalist in 2018 and instantly gave him fame. The music producer featured in his music video for Ama Blesser, which thrust Mlindo into the spotlight.

He claimed his spot in the music industry with the release of his album Emakhaya, which was released in September 2018. The Port Shepstone-born native's career was on a roll as he revealed that he used to make R120,000 per weekend through gigs.

Sfiso, the presenter, was part of Mlindo's team, and he added that Mlindo actually made R250,000, and his take-home was R120K after expenses. They charged R60,000 per gig and R80,000 with a live band.

Mlindo The Vocalist praised DJ Maphorisa. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Mzansi chimes in on Mlindo and Maphorisa's relationship

Netizens are now starting to think that Maphorisa is not as bad as some people have made him out to be.

@Emkay28feb shared:

"Daaamnn I just realised that Phori is not as bad as people think he is."

@house_namba said:

"Nyiko went on a PR tour damaging DJ Maphorisa's reputation to a point that MacG, to this day, slams Maphorisa."

@BucksMalon60203 asked:

"The people always bash Phori for no reason. He has done a lot of good in the industry. Who will randomly send you R20,000.

@Sexy_Lady_SA shared:

"From R120k a weekend to R0 balance. The boy must take responsibility."

Mlindo The Vocalist shows off girlfriend

In a previous report from Briefly News, Mlindo The Vocalist recently made headlines after showing off his girlfriend, Taylor.

The controversial gossipmonger Musa Khawula posted a picture of the couple looking cosy on social media. Netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the singer's lover, who's also his baby mama.

Source: Briefly News