South African musician Mlindo The Vocalist recently announced that he will be celebrating his musical journey with an exclusive Emakhaya documentary

The Sbahle hitmaker will be hosting an exclusive watch party for this documentary, which was shot five years ago

Mlindo also mentioned that this documentary fits well with his upcoming album, as it will showcase how and where his musical journey started

It has been almost a decade since we were blessed with an exceptional musician who has touched many hearts. It is none other than the South African award-winning star, Mlindo The Vocalist.

Recently, according to Tshisalive, the star will be celebrating his musical journey with an exclusive Emakhaya documentary soon. This came after the star's album Emakhaya was labelled a hit on the Spotify SA charts despite being released six years ago.

Speaking to the publication about the upcoming doccie watch party, Mlindo revealed that it was shot five years ago and that releasing it now would fit well with his upcoming third album, Uhambo – The Journey.

"We shot this documentary back when I was young and new to the industry, and wow, a lot has happened since then, but it fits perfectly with the new album. It shows how and where my journey started," he said.

Mlindo also reminisced on how his album Emakhaya is special to him and his fans. He also said that the project "relates to countless individuals and families nationwide as it examines our everyday challenges and genuine experiences."

"Fans will get to see my family and where I’m from, my siblings, my mother. They’ll get to meet the real Lindokuhle. They’ll witness how Mlindo The Vocalist came to be," he further mentioned.

Meanwhile, the star is celebrating his musical journey. In April 2024, he and his girlfriend were the talk of the town after the news and gossip page MDNews posted a picture that showed Mlindo and his girlfriend were expecting a baby, as the star was seen in the photo wearing a Baby Shower sash.

After the news of the musician expecting a child with his lover, many netizens on social media flooded the comment section, congratulating them, and others questioned their romantic relationship. However, Mlindo The Vocalist's girlfriend's identity remained unknown to the public.

