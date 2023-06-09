A South African treasure, Mlindo the Vocalist, gets a lot of love from his girlfriend on the regular

The singer's partner posted a video of how she spoils him after fans asked her to take care of him

Online users were amused by the video of the woman who was doing the most for her boyfriend

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Mlindo the Vocalist's bae, showed people how much she loves him. The gorgeous woman got on her knees to make sure her boyfriend got well-deserved spoils.

Mlindo the Vocalist's gf posted a TikTok video of herself washed his feet. Image: @taylorjoallison1

Source: TikTok

Online users enjoyed watching the video of the girlfriend's dedication to Mlindo the Vocalist. People commented that they were happy to see the singer get the treatment he deserves.

TikTok video of Mlindo the Vocalist being happy with girlfriend

Mlindo the Vocalist is dating @taylorjoallison1. Many people stan their relationship, and someone said she should spoil him on behalf of the nation. In a video, the loyal partner gave Mlindo a foot bath as well as a face mask treatment.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

South Africans happy Mlindo the vocalist found generous girlfriend

Online users love seeing cute couples. Mlindo the Vocalist received hundreds of comments from people who thought he and his partner were wholesome.

tshiditau169 said:

"I just followed you for the fact that you took my crush."

naomecharllote added:

"We love you, sister for our brother God bless you."

SiyoBooi_ joked:

"Break his heart tu. We need his new album."

dayan M wrote:

"Thank you makoti...we love you."

Mbalenhle_Zikode loved it:

"Our beautiful sister in law."

Nozipho Omoregie commented:

"Now you have our blessings as a khantri my dhiye infact triplets are coming soon."

"What prayers do you use to find these men?": Woman trends for lush procedure

Briefly News previously reported that a beautiful woman went viral on TikTok after sharing a post about being gifted money for a liposuction procedure.

In a show of love and support, TikTok user @kskim188 boyfriend paid for the procedure as a gift - R51k. The woman took to social media to share her excitement and gratitude, posting pictures and videos of the process and the forms she signed.

While some criticised altering one's body for appearances, others celebrated the couple's love and commitment to each other. The incident sparked a debate on social media about the ethics of cosmetic procedures and the extent to which individuals should change their physical appearance.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News