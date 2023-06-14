A woman had her 21st birthday that she shares with her twin sister, and it was quite the celebration

The twins went viral on TikTok, when one of the sister's boyfriends came to the party armed with gifts

Online users were delighted to see the boyfriend pull his weight, and many thought he made a sweet gesture

People love to see these two young women celebrate their 21st birthday. The day became sweet, and one of the twin's boyfriends chambered a sweet present for both.

A TikTok video shows twins happy to receive flowers and money from a bae dating one of them. Image: @khangelanilamani_.

Source: TikTok

Online users thought it was a cute sight to behold, and they got over 30,000 likes. People could not stop gushing over the cute boyfriend.

Boyfriend's thoughtful gifts for twin sisters get 500 000 TikTok views

Netizens enjoyed watching two sisters celebrate their 21st birthday in a video by @khangelanilamani_. The day became sweeter when one twin's boyfriend pitched up with presents for both. Watch the sweet moment below:

TikTok users congratulate twin on having a thoughtful boyfriend

People love to see boyfriends spoiling their girlfriends. This video was especially sweet as the man went through twice the trouble of spoiling his girl. Read what people had to say below:

Amanda gushed:

"Ncoooh so adorable."

Mephoh added:

"Love love love."

Sinkithwa said:

"This is beautiful."

Zizipho Mangqalaza wrote:

"He is sooo thoughtful; girl you won."

thando6470 asked:

"Hayi guys this is beautiful, but please explain is he dating both of you because I see the other twin he's just phelezelad him."

Khangelani Lamani, the creator, explained:

"No he is not dating both of us, he is just dating the one twin. And his brother behind him isn’t dating the other twin either."

