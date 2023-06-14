A father posted a TikTok video of his son opening a birthday present he bought for him

The boy anxiously unwrapped the elaborate-looking balloon gift as his father counted him down

Nobody could have predicted what was in the balloon after he untied the string, especially social media users who delighted in the surprise

A father named Gabs on TikTok filmed his teenage son excitedly unwrapping his birthday gift in the kitchen.

Source: TikTok

A father named Gabs on TikTok filmed his teenage son excitedly unwrapping his birthday gift in the kitchen.

The elaborate packaging of the gift included a little white box underneath a golden balloon with the words "Happy Birthday Nathi 14" written on it. The balloon was also wrapped beautifully in a black string.

When Nathi untied the string, the balloon did something so unexpected that it made him step back in bewilderment.

TikTok teenager unwraps dad's birthday gift and nearly gets a fright

As soon as Nathi untied the string around the balloon, it shot straight up to the ceiling, revealing something special inside.

Tied to the balloon string were several money bills, which were Nathi's real birthday present. The dad captioned the post:

"Happy birthday my son."

Watch the video below:

Social media users melt at birthday boy's reaction to dad's unique gift

After @mrgee_maluks uploaded the video of his son's birthday present, adoration poured in from teary-eyed users, respecting and commending him for such an excellent father-and-son relationship.

NF Dlamini joked:

"Let me pause the video. I wanna count the money."

Rose Matlala could relate:

"My daughter is actually tall, same age as your son, but she looks older. Wow. Happy birthday to your son."

Nonjy Ntombela stole the idea:

"This is beautiful. I'm definitely copying this for my son."

user5054635051918 asked to be his gf:

"Cela bah yi girlfriend yakhe."

Lwandisa wanted to know where he got the balloon presentation:

"Where did you get it?"

Source: Briefly News