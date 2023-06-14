One lady showed how different her son looks when he's visiting relatives who love to dress him like a girl

The mother posted pictures of the difference in how her son looks when she dresses him versus when other family members are responsible

People thought it was interesting to see how versatile the little boy looks depending on where he is

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

A woman made a TikTok showing how her son gets dressed. The woman showed how her relatives put together interesting drip for the kid.

A TikTok video shows the boy who is dressed like a girl when with his mom's family. Image: @maqhasazanele

Source: TikTok

People thought it was interesting to see the drastic difference in the son's outfits when at Grandma's. The video of the adorable kid got thousands of likes.

Adorable child's outfit gets 200k views on TikTok app

A loving mum, @maqhasazanele, had her son going viral after showing what her family chooses as his outfits. In the video, the boy could be seen wearing girl clothes when he's at his mother's homestead. Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

South Africans love gogo dressing grandson in questionable outfits

People love to see videos of children. The scenes were hilarious as he proved that even boys can rock girls' clothing. Read what people had to say about his style change when at grandma's:

The Vibe asked:

"The skirt?"

Zanele Maqhasa, the creator explained:

"He was learning to crawl,apparently (according to mom) that was meant to free his legs so he’d be able to crawl without distraction."

Gorgeous Black Girl wrote:

"The first picture has a huge potential to become a meme."

Enhle_mthethwa added:

"One thing about grandmother's they don't care shem as long as egqokile."

hobs06 remarked:

"Reason why if I leave I separate clothes and write Monday to Friday on each outfit so they don't dress her like umtwana kagogo vele."

rayzannewilliams commented:

"Hai your mother definitely wanted a girl as a grandchild. I'm traumatised."

"Jonga. netball player legs, sana": Schoolboys model girls' uniform, SA howling

Briefly News previously reported that a TikTok of school boys went viral. In the clip, all the boys decided to rock the uniform of the opposite gender.

People commented on the video to remark on how hilarious they all looked. The video got thousands of likes from amused netizens.

A video posted by @hotmaqubela on TikTok showed multiple schoolboys walking in their school's female uniform. In the video, the boys are cracking up as they pass by the camera while modelling their attire for the day.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News