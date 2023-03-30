These South African school kids were a TikTok viral hit after pitching up wearing dresses and skirts

A video shows how the boys decided to play around with gender when it comes to school uniforms

Online users were in stitches as they watched the crowd of schoolboys happily walking in girls' uniform

A TikTok of school boys went viral. In the clip, all the boys decided to rock the uniform of the opposite gender.

A group of Eastern Cape schoolboys went viral after they decided to wear the girls' school uniform to school. Image: TikTok/hotmaqubela

People commented on the video to remark on how hilarious they all looked. The video got thousands of likes from amused netizens.

Eastern Cape high school kids gender-bend school uniform

A video posted by @hotmaqubela on TikTok showed multiple schoolboys walking in their school's female uniform. In the video, the boys are cracking up as they pass by the camera while modelling their attire for the day.

South Africans in stitches over video of school boys in dresses

Online users were thoroughly amused. People love to see high-schoolers shenanigans, and this latest one was a hit. Netizens picked their fave in the video.

@_missdiet commented:

"Number 7, jonga netball player legs sana."

@pkhalala commented:

"First guy has been waiting for this opportunity."

@madethe1 commented:

"The first one takes the cup, I thought it was a girl for real, hayi is not me sure."

@masukulinda commented:

"Well done, we used to do such events at school. There were no drug related issues, it was fun."

@desmanbarbossa commented:

"Are we not gonna talk about how gorgeous and perfect the first guy looked, lol, it fit him so well."

"And this is legal": Jhb highschoolers get ugly haircuts for monate, SA in tears

Briefly News reported that a video showing high schoolers from Johannesburg left people in stitches after seeing what they were doing. The Benoni High School boys were giving themselves interesting makeovers.

The TikTok was a viral hit as people wondered why they ruined their hairstyles. South Africans speculated about the high schoolers' behaviour and asked where the teachers were while the boys misbehaved.

