One woman with a great sense of humour decided to have some fun on TikTok by creating a video about what wives

The lady is a gym fanatic and has to wear tight clothing, but now that she's a wife, she decided to change things up

Online users were in stitches as she did a workout in her traditional dress, but people jokingly found fault with it too

TikTok users could not help but crack up after saying what this lady decided wives should wear when exercising. Many people thought the woman's video was hilarious.

A woman had people laughing after showing them what she thinks people want wives to wear during workouts. Image: TikTok/@thethe_makhele

Online users commented on the video with their thoughts about the amount of pressure new wives get. Many people cracked jokes about the impossible expectations put on new brides.

Women crack South Africans up with skit about becoming a daughter-in-law

A lady on TikTok, @thethe__makhele, says people told her not to wear tight clothes because she's a wife. The lady filmed herself doing reps with weights while wearing a long shoeshoe dress.

South Africans share thoughts about woman's joke

Netizens love skits, and many people thought the lady video was hilarious. Others jokingly pointed out that she forgot her head covering to go with the modest look.

@call_me_sev commented:

"I'm floored. Where's the doek?"

@kiko_del_amora commented:

"Them always in other people's business."

@femmesocietysa commented:

"This kills me."

@baybeegirl_23 commented:

"I’m screaming."

@baddiewithdabunda commented:

"Ma'am you've been wearing the wrong gym wear all along."

Man's skit about failing a subject in African home is relatable to Mzansi

Briefly News previously reported that a man showed people what it is like when you fail at school in an African home. The young man had people in stitches when he imitated an African dad.

People could not stop laughing at the video and flooded the comments to let the creator know how funny he was. The video got over 300 000 likes as people cracked up.

A TikTokker @rampedilebo left people in stitches after showing the reality of being unsuccessful at school in African households. The video shows the young one trying to get things done at home, but his 'dad' makes puns about his failure.

